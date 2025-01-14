Steelers Sign QB Skylar Thompson

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially have a quarterback under contract for 2025. The team has signed Skylar Thompson to its offseason roster, Thompson’s agency announced Tuesday afternoon.

Thompson, who turns 28 in June, was a seventh-round pick out of Kansas State by the Miami Dolphins in 2022. He’s appeared in 10 NFL games and made three starts. Combined, he’s thrown for 721 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions.

Injuries thrust him into action as a rookie and he even started the Dolphins’ 2022 Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills. Despite being massive underdogs, Thompson and the Dolphins hung with the Bills in a 34-31 loss. Thompson’s numbers, however, weren’t impressive. He went 18-of-45 for 220 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

He also started the 2022 regular-season finale, a game the Dolphins needed to lose in order to give the Steelers a chance to make the playoffs. But Thompson “outdueled” the New York Jets’ Joe Flacco in an 11-6 barnburner.

This season, Skylar Thompson appeared in three games and made one start, a Week 3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He threw for jut 107 yards and zero touchdowns and was sacked five times as the Dolphins posted just three points. He suffered a rib injury mid-game and did not finish, failing to throw another pass the rest of the season.

Checking in at 6017, 217 pounds at the 2022 NFL Combine, Thompson ran a 4.91 40-yard dash. In college, he threw for 42 touchdowns across five seasons, leading Kansas State to an 8-5 record his final season.

Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, and Kyle Allen are all pending free agents and left Pittsburgh in the rare position of not having a quarterback under contract for 2025. With Thompson, they do, though he certainly won’t be in the mix to start. A strong showing in the spring and summer could have him hang around as the team’s No. 3 quarterback. The Steelers prefer to have their entire depth chart consist of players with gameday experience and Thompson fits that bill.