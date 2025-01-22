Russell Wilson Calls WR Calvin Austin III Biggest Star Of Steelers’ Season

While WR George Pickens continued making jaw-dropping sideline catches and TE Pat Freiermuth was a trusted underneath target, QB Russell Wilson offered a special shoutout to WR Calvin Austin III for a breakout third NFL season. Joining The Pat McAfee Show Wednesday afternoon, Wilson credited Austin for his performance.

“George Pickens is such a freak out there,” Wilson told the show. “Pat Freiermuth I thought had a great year. I think the biggest star to the season was Calvin Austin. His emergence and his work ethic. Those guys allow you to cook in a way.”

Austin easily had his most productive season and has rebounded since seeing his rookie year wiped out by a summer foot injury. He stayed healthy as a sophomore but was hardly used aside from one deep touchdown early in the season against the Las Vegas Raiders. By year’s end, he was carrying the ball more frequently than he was catching it.

In 2024, Austin consistently showcased his speed. He tied for fourth on the team with 36 receptions, third with 548 yards, and second behind Freiermuth with four receiving scores. He averaged a healthy 15.2 yards per reception and routinely provided big plays downfield. It began with a long touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers, and Austin was able to continue those types of impact plays throughout the season. Austin also stepped up during Pickens’ three-game absence in December.

Speed has always been his calling card, but Austin showed a larger catch radius and toughness over the middle, traits that weren’t as evident on his previous tape. His ceiling is still arguably capped as a No. 3 type but he’s someone who can function in the offense next season as Pittsburgh looks to retool its passing game.

Pickens has gotten the biggest buzz as he enters the final year of his rookie deal. But Austin is in the same boat, 2025 the final year of his contract. He won’t command nearly the money Pickens could ask for and even a long-term deal with Austin before the season begins is unlikely but he’s a name to watch on the other side of the 2025 season. Another good year could compel the Steelers to retain him.

Until then, the jury is out if Wilson will again be throwing to Austin in 2025. He’s expressed a desire to re-sign with the Steelers. It’s not clear if the feeling is mutual. Given the chemistry they showed, Austin probably hopes Wilson returns.