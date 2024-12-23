Film Room: Calvin Austin III Makes Clutch Plays In Loss To Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, losing 34-17 on he road to put both teams at 10-5 on the year with two games to play. Pittsburgh struggled to slow down Baltimore’s offensive attack, but their own offense was fairly underwhelming for the second-straight week, going over 300 yards of total offense, but only managed to score 17 points.

It was expected that WR Calvin Austin III would again step into a larger role once again with WR George Pickens out for a third-straight week with a hamstring injury, and the third-year receiver out of Memphis again led Pittsburgh in receiving with four catches on five targets for 65 yards.

THE FILM

Austin got into the game on a quick pass toward the sideline with Austin lining up in the slot, having WR Mike Williams clear out CB Brandon Stephens by going vertical. However, S Kyle Hamilton comes down quickly to pop Austin after making the catch along the sideline, knocking him down for a gain of six on the play.

Austin’s next grab would be his biggest of the game and the longest play from scrimmage for Pittsburgh on the night, going 44 yards down the field on a deep ball reception along the right sideline. Austin lines up split out wide at the top of your screen against rookie CB Nate Wiggins, who is a speedster in his own right.

However, Austin quickly breaks to his right to get an outside release on Wiggins, turning around to locate the football while maintaining his momentum down the field. Austin manages to turn his body around, make the catch in close quarters with Wiggins, and get both feet down in-bounds before falling out of bounds to complete the explosive play for Pittsburgh.

Just a couple of plays later on the same drive, QB Russell Wilson goes to Austin again on third down, lining up across Stephens in coverage. Austin fakes outside on Stephens, getting the corner to bite as Austin quickly breaks inside getting vertical on the slant route to make the catch with Stephens in his face for a pickup of 16 yards and to move the chains for Pittsburgh.

However, Austin would be met by Kyle Hamilton again, this time on fourth down and a heave by Wilson down the field with Austin streaking down the seam. Austin lines up in the slot at the bottom of your screen and flies down the middle of the field on fourth-and-six, getting a step on the defense.

Wilson fires the ball deep, but Hamilton closes ground to make it to Austin with a clear height advantage (6-4 to 5-9), nearly intercepting the ball as Austin attempts to make the catch himself, resulting in a collision near the goal line and for the pass to fall incomplete.

It was another notable performance by Austin who made two big plays in the game, but also had a play go for negative yardage as well as a key fourth down pass fall incomplete. Austin is in the midst of his best season to-date, having caught 32 passes for 517 yards and four touchdowns.

Still, Pittsburgh has been missing their WR1 in Pickens the last few weeks as Austin is more suited for a complementary role in an offense as a team’s WR2-3, not necessarily as the team’s top wideout. Pickens will benefit from having Pickens hopefully come back in-time for their Christmas Day game against the Kansas City Chiefs, despite Austin’s efforts.

While Austin has been more dependable in 2024, Pittsburgh will likely go back to the well via the draft this offseason and look to bolster their WR corps with both Pickens and Austin entering the final years of their respective rookie deals while also needing more production from the unit as a whole.