If Ravens Let Ronnie Stanley Hit Free Agency, Patriots Expected To ‘Aggressively Pursue’ Him

The Ravens fairly extensively rebuilt their offensive line, aside from Ronnie Stanley and Tyler Linderbaum, just a year ago. While that makeover included two in-house developmental players, it was still a gamble. But now they have two more starters hitting free agency, including their highest-pedigreed of the group.

That would be Ronnie Stanley, whom the Ravens drafted sixth overall in 2016. The second half of his career has been marred by injury, but he finally returned to form a year ago. He started all 17 games, and logged nearly 1,100 snaps, 98 percent of their total.

While Ravens GM Eric DeCosta expressed optimism that they can work something out with Stanley, they will have to hurry. If they allow him to free unrestricted free agency, they will have competition for his services. According to reports, that includes the New England Patriots.

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN, there was buzz around the NFL Scouting Combine that the Patriots intend to “aggressively pursue” Ronnie Stanley if the Ravens allow him to hit free agency. The first official day of free agency is March 12, but teams may talk to players’ agents on March 10.

Unless Stanley is determined to remain with the Ravens, there isn’t great incentive for him not to wait another week. The 10th-year veteran has never had the opportunity to test the open market before. While he is not an ideal solution, soon to turn 31 and with an injury history, he would still give a team like the Patriots a needed upgrade at left tackle.

The Patriots experienced further regime change this offseason, including at head coach. They hired Mike Vrabel at that post, who very much believes in and values offensive line play. New England really lacked in that area, and the Ravens’ Ronnie Stanley would be the top name on the market.

Just last year, the Ravens actually cut Stanley’s salary by $7.5 million, which he accepted in lieu of release. At the time, he was still in the throes of injury recovery after years of complications from a severe ankle injury. It was only this past season that he finally looked like his old self, and accordingly revitalized his market value.

There are currently 12 tackles in the NFL making $20 million or more per season. Whether he re-signs with the Ravens or joins the Patriots, Ronnie Stanley should join that group. If the Ravens were to lose him, that would open a big hole along their offensive line.

One option that they are likely discussing is flipping 2024 second-round pick Roger Rosengarten from right tackle to left tackle. That would still necessitate finding a new starter, though, and requires a position switch as well. The simplest solution is for them to re-sign Stanley, but what price can they afford to pay?