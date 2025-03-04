Ravens All-Pro S Kyle Hamilton Heaps Praise On ‘Best Fade-Ball Catcher’ George Pickens

George Pickens had a complicated 2024 season. He was the Pittsburgh Steelers’ best weapon on offense, but his attitude continued to be an issue. Going into the last year of his rookie deal, it’s hard to predict what his future will be. Pickens is extremely talented, having the potential to be one of the best receivers in the league. It sounds like he’s got the respect of his peers, too. Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton recently raved about Pickens’ skills, particularly his ability to flash late hands and make catches downfield.

“He probably is the best in football right now at that,” Hamilton said Tuesday on Green Light with Chris Long. “Honestly, he’s probably the best fade-ball catcher in football, just based off that. He’s 6-4, super athletic, got crazy body control. He doesn’t move like anybody I’ve ever seen move on football field. It’s weird how he moves. It’s kind of hard to tackle him just because his vision, the way he moves.”

Pickens is one of the most lethal deep threats in football. He’s talked before about how he’s always open, even when he’s covered, and that isn’t necessarily wrong. Last year, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields tossed up more than enough balls to Pickens to prove that. If the Steelers needed a spark offensively, they called Pickens’ number. Most of the time, he came through.

Great grab and late hands by Pickens

It’s interesting to hear Hamilton talk about how hard Pickens is to tackle, too. His yards-after-catch ability might be one of the most underrated aspects of his game. Pickens isn’t a one-trick pony. When he has the ball in his hands, he can be elusive.

“I was watching Hard Knocks and Mike [Tomlin] said throwing him a fade is like throwing him a hitch. I’m like, honestly, he’s not lying. Because he’s going to draw the [pass interference], just because his hands are so late, you don’t know when to swipe.

“Or you can turn and look for the ball and he’s going to dunk on you. He catches those fade balls. That was a big part of our game plan, just taking him out of the game. Super talented, good dude too.”

It isn’t surprising to hear the Ravens focused on limiting Pickens when they played the Steelers. In 2024, if he wasn’t producing, the Steelers struggled to move the ball. Although Pickens missed the Steelers’ second game against the Ravens, he still got to play them twice.

Pickens was a huge part of why the Steelers beat the Ravens last November. He put up eight catches for 89 yards, stressing the Ravens’ defense. His second meeting with Baltimore came in the playoffs, and while the end results were different, Pickens still had a good game. He recorded five catches for 87 yards and a touchdown.

Russ to Pickens for the 36-yard TD!

Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/gFZChYp6LG — NFL (@NFL) January 12, 2025

The Ravens tried to stop Pickens, but that’s easier said than done. He wasn’t quiet in either of their matchups. Maybe things would’ve gone differently if the Steelers would have had him during their second regular-season game against the Ravens. It’s tough to replace his presence on the field.

If he could just better control his emotions, Pickens could be one of the best receivers in the league. He’s got rare talent, and it’s unfortunate that much of the conversation around him isn’t more focused on what he does on the field. Pickens is a special player.