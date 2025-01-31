Rooney Confirms Talks With Wilson And Fields, ‘Assume’ Whoever Re-Signs Will Start Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers hope to have one of their 2024 starting quarterbacks re-signed for 2025 in the coming weeks. No matter if it’s Russell Wilson or Justin Fields, that individual will have the leg up on taking the first snap this September. Sitting down with WTAE’s Ashley Liotus, owner Art Rooney II walked through the team’s quarterback timeline and outlook.

“We’ll be talking to Justin and his representative as well as Russell and his representative here soon,” Rooney told Liotus.” It’s one of those things where the sooner the better in terms of finalizing something with one of them.”

Had the end of season sitdown w/ Art Rooney II today. We discussed: 1. If a QB returns, should we expect the returning QB (Wilson or Fields) to be the starter? 2. Why Mike Tomlin is still the right guy for the job. 3. Is he concerned that the culture is in question.@WTAE pic.twitter.com/7KvXtiMO3Q — Ashley Liotus (@AshleyLiotus) January 30, 2025

It’s similar but more detailed commentary from what Rooney offered earlier this week, telling a group of reporters Monday his “preference” was to re-sign one of Wilson or Fields. Retaining both was an unlikely scenario knowing the other would pursue a starting opportunity elsewhere.

“We’ve had conversations with both of them,” Rooney said in the clip, noting both quarterbacks have expressed a desire to return.

Fields started the first six games of the 2024 season before giving way to Wilson the rest of the season. Both had their highs and lows. Fields led the team to a 4-2 start but struggled in his final game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Wilson built Pittsburgh to 10-3 before the team fell apart, losing five-straight games for the first time since 1998.

Rooney outlined the importance of competition at every position. But given their experience and chance to work with OC Arthur Smith for a second year, whoever re-signs will be the clear favorite to open Week 1 under center.

“I would say that if we sign either Russell or Justin, I would assume from where we are today that one would go into the season being the starter.”

Though hardly a shock, Rooney’s commentary hints Pittsburgh isn’t expecting to use a first-round pick on the position. This year’s quarterback class is weak compared to 2024’s when a record six were selected in the top 12 picks. A Friday night selection in the second or third round, however, is plausible. Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, who met with the Steelers at the Senior Bowl, Ohio State’s Will Howard, and Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart are possibilities.

Last week, Wilson indicated he and the Steelers were in contract talks. That suggested the franchise was leaning his direction. But Rooney notes the team has spoken with both camps, keeping the door open. Most in the local and national media believe Fields will be the quarterback retained. He’s younger, likely cheaper, and can boost a rushing attack that cooled off without him in the lineup.

Clearly, they’re not showing so much confidence in either quarterback to deem them the slam-dunk future of the franchise. Neither player definitely showed they could be that guy. Fields was kept under wraps and heavily managed, while Wilson is 36 years old with declining mobility and narrow skillset. A relatively short deal, two or three years, is the most likely scenario giving Pittsburgh continuity but flexibility to pursue other options in the NFL Draft. In all likelihood, the real solution is in college right now as a future first-round pick.

