Art Rooney: ‘Preference’ To Re-Sign Justin Fields Or Russell Wilson, Team Will Look For QB In Draft

Obvious as it is, the Pittsburgh Steelers won’t escape the rut they’re in without finding a quarterback. Team President Art Rooney II understands that like everyone else. But he’s content with running it back with at least one of the team’s 2024 quarterbacks for 2025 in re-signing Justin Fields or Russell Wilson. All with an eye of looking towards external options.

Speaking with the media today as shared by 93.7 The Fan, Rooney made it clear he prefers bringing back Fields or Wilson this offseason.

“My preference would be to sign one of those quarterbacks (Russell Wilson or Justin Fields),” Rooney said via The Fan. “Obviously, we will be looking in the draft as well either this year or next. That (quarterback position) has to be the priority.”

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor adds another quote from Rooney on the topic.

Pittsburgh rebuilt their entire quarterback room in 2024. Gone were Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph. The team signed veterans Russell Wilson and Kyle Allen and traded for Justin Fields. All in the hopes of creating clarity on a long-term option. But with Fields starting only the first six games while Wilson and the Steelers limped to a five-game losing streak to end the year, it’s not abundantly clear who should start in 2025.

There is value in retaining Fields or Wilson. A chance to head into a second-year with OC Arthur Smith and build upon the foundation set in 2024. There was a lot of “new” the team had to adjust to. New quarterbacks. New coordinator. New quarterbacks coach. And a rotating of starter throughout the year. Fields in the summer, Wilson briefly before Week 1, Fields for the first six weeks, Wilson to finish out the season.

Still, it’s all easier said than done. Contract cost will be a sticking point, especially with Wilson. Given the explosion of the quarterback market, Pittsburgh will have to pay handsomely to retain him though the odds of that happening have seemingly grown. Fields will be cheaper but potentially not significantly so.

As Art Rooney noted, the team will consider the draft. While they’re unlikely to land one of the top two quarterbacks, they could target a Day Two option like Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart, or Ohio State’s Will Howard. Whether or not any of those names would become long-term fixtures remains to be seen.

Given Rooney’s position as owner, his words carry weight. It would be a shock if Pittsburgh completely re-did their quarterback room again. It figures to look different than a season ago but could be led by Wilson or Fields. The question, of course, is which one of the two will stay.