Ray Fittipaldo Thinks Steelers Want To Give Minkah Fitzpatrick ‘One More Shot’ In 2025

Is Minkah Fitzpatrick part of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ problem or solution? The Pro Bowler has not had nearly the impact the past two seasons that he previously did, but he commands a good chunk of the team’s salary cap. Relative to cost, his production has many speculating about his future.

Specifically, with the Steelers looking like they took a step back, perhaps it’s time to considering some austerity measures. Fitzpatrick is still young enough and good enough to fetch something of value in a trade. Why not give it a try, and use the cap savings to bolster the roster in a more impactful way?

“It’s not that hard to walk away from Minkah (Fitzpatrick),” Ray Fittipaldo said on 93.7 The Fan. “My guess is they’re gonna walk away from other guys. I think they’re gonna keep Minkah. I think Larry Ogunjobi’s gone. Cordarrelle Patterson, Montravius Adams, Dean Lowry. I think you could save a bunch of money with guys like that. Those ones will add up. I think you just want to give Minkah maybe one more shot. Then if it doesn’t work out, cut him next year. Next year it’s a much more palatable dead cap. I think it’s much easier to walk away with one year rather than two years.”

Minkah Fitzpatrick commands the Steelers’ second-largest salary cap for 2025 behind T.J. Watt at $22,355,000. Of that total, $15,500,000 is his base salary for the upcoming season. With two years left on his contract, he would accrue a pre-June 1 dead money charge of $6,855,000 times two. That is the prorated portion of his contract for each of his two remaining years.

To put clearer numbers on the table, trading or releasing Fitzpatrick would save the Steelers $8,645,000 prior to roster displacement. They would still bear a $13,710,000 salary cap hit due to prior signing bonuses and restructures.

When viewed through that lens, perhaps saving around $7.5 million against the cap, it probably is advisable for the Steelers to give Minkah Fitzpatrick another season. That should certainly be the case in the event of release, but a trade obviously depends on the return.

If Fitzpatrick had another lackluster season, though, he could very well find himself vulnerable in 2026. Not only will he have an underwhelming three-year body of work, but it would also be more affordable. The Steelers would save $17,600,000 minus displacement by moving him in 2026.

But Fittipaldo is right, I think, in his assumption that the Steelers aren’t touching Fitzpatrick this year. They have other possible moves to save cap space, and Ogunjobi is certainly among them. Of course, if the right trade offer comes along, they should listen.