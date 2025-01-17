Gerry Dulac: Steelers ‘Farther Back Than They Were Last Year’

The Pittsburgh Steelers last offseason were mad as hell and they weren’t going to take it anymore. Fast forward one year, and they took it on the chin, over and over again, right back where they started. A five-game losing streak to end the season, including another playoff blowout, and where are they now?

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette was with Rich Eisen yesterday, and he argues the Steelers are even worse off now. Although he didn’t particularly elaborate as to why, I’m sure you fine fans will use this as a mad-libs opportunity.

“When you look at all the moves they made in the offseason, after Art Rooney II issued that declaration that it’s ‘time to start winning playoff games’—and now what? That’s why you brought in Russell Wilson. That’s why you gave Patrick Queen the biggest free-agent contract you’ve ever done. That’s why they moved on from Kenny Pickett and Diontae Johnson, two starters. Made a trade for Justin Fields”, Dulac said of the Steelers’ maneuvering during the 2024 offseason.

“All the moves they made were designed to, ‘Hey, let’s at least win a playoff game and see if we can’t get this back on track’”, the Steelers beat reporter continued. “And not only are they right back where they were last year, they’re farther back than they were last year”.

That’s a pretty harsh condemnation of the state of the Steelers, though perhaps no worse than their own self-assessment. In his year-end press conference, HC Mike Tomlin opened up his comments by saying they got what they deserved. Of course, when you lose your last five games, you don’t really have room to say otherwise, do you?

At this time last year, the Steelers at least knew that they still had Kenny Pickett. They signed Russell Wilson, which prompted the Pickett trade, and now Wilson is a free agent. So is Justin Fields. Both could potentially leave, and the Steelers can’t even be sure if they want either one.

Where the Steelers are clearly worse is in the expiration of the prime years of their star players. T.J. Watt had his least inspiring full season in years. Cameron Heyward played like an All-Pro, but Father Time looms. While Minkah Fitzpatrick finally got an interception, we’re not talking about trading him.

At the same time, you have run your course with Najee Harris and may have to pull the plug on George Pickens rather than commit to a sizable contract extension. The Steelers have a lot of tough decisions to make, and the alternatives aren’t always very exciting.

Especially at the quarterback position, it’s not like the Steelers can decide to draft a franchise quarterback. You don’t just decide to land on C.J. Stroud or Jayden Daniels, or even Bryce Young or Caleb Williams. Instead what the Steelers have at quarterback—if they manage to keep either—is a has-been and a never-was. So perhaps Dulac is right—perhaps they are even further behind than they were a year ago.