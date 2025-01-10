Two Steelers Named 2024 First-Team All-Pro; Watt To Second-Team

Two Pittsburgh Steelers have been named to the 2024 first-team All-Pro squad. The rosters were announced Friday after ballots were officially cast by Associated Press. DT Cam Heyward and K Chris Boswell received first-team honors.

The 2024 Associated Press All-Pro Team First-Team Offense

QB: Lamar Jackson

RB: Saquon Barkley

FB: Patrick Ricard

TE: Brock Bowers

WR: Ja'Marr Chase

WR: Justin Jefferson

WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown

LT: Tristan Wirfs

LG: Joe Thuney

C: Creed Humphrey

RG: Quinn Meinerz

RT: Penei Sewell… — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) January 10, 2025

T.J. Watt was named second-team All-Pro.

Here is the 2nd-team AP All-Pro defense:

Edge: T.J. Watt, Nik Bonitto, Andrew Van Ginkel

IDL: Zach Allen, Jalen Carter

LB: Frankie Luvu, Bobby Wagner, Zaire Franklin

CB: Trent McDuffie, Christian Gonzalez

Slot: Derwin James

S: Kyle Hamilton, Budda Baker (Bonitto/Van Ginkel tied) — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) January 10, 2025

Heyward returns to All-Pro status after failing to make the cut the past two seasons. This is his fourth All-Pro selection and third to the first team. He led all interior d-linemen in the AP voting capping a resurgent 2024 season from his 2023 groin injury that had many questioning if his career was coming to a close.

Instead, Heyward had one of the best seasons ever for a 35-year-old interior lineman. Starting all 17 games, he finished with 71 tackles (12 for a loss), 20 QB hits, eight sacks, and 11 pass deflections. His sacks are second-most ever by a d-tackle his age or older, trailing only Hall of Famer Steve McMichael’s 10.5 in 1992.

On tape, Heyward continued to showcase his world-class strength that made him immovable at the line of scrimmage. Analytically, Pro Football Focus graded him as the NFL’s top interior lineman, No. 5 against the run, and No. 3 as a pass rusher.

Heyward’s four first-time selections tie him with the great Joe Greene for the most by a defensive tackle in Steelers history.

With a Pro Bowl, All-Pro, and excellent season under his belt, Heyward’s chances of making the Hall of Fame have been boosted. Now, he’ll focus on winning a playoff game Saturday night, something that hasn’t happened in a game he’s appeared in since the 2015 season.

For the first time in franchise history, the Steelers have a first-team All-Pro kicker. Boswell caps a historic regular season with an All-Pro selection, the first of his career. There’s little Boswell didn’t do for Pittsburgh this season and he easily beat out Dallas’ Brandon Aubrey for the top spot.

He led the league in scoring with 158 points, the first Steeler to ever pace the NFL. His 41 field goals are second-most by a kicker in league history only trailing David Akers’ 44 hit in 2011. Boswell made 13 field goals from at least 50 yards and missed only three kicks all season. One was blocked, another from 58 yards in the wind, and a third from 62 yards at the end of the half against the Los Angeles Chargers were his only blemishes.

Twice, Boswell was responsible for all of the Steelers’ points in a win. Against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 and Baltimore Ravens Week 11, Boswell made all six of his field goals in 18-10 and 18-16 victories. He was named Special Teams Player of the Month in September and October and last week, was named to his second Pro Bowl. Boswell even subbed in as emergency punter after Cameron Johnston suffered a season-ending knee injury during Week 1.

Watt was named to his fifth All-Pro team though the previous four were first-team selections. He finished significantly behind Myles Garrett and Trey Hendrickson in the balloting.

His sack totals weren’t as gaudy as years past, the 11.5 he finished with in 2024 his fewest in a non-injury season since his rookie year, but he still made impact plays with a league-high six forced fumbles. Watt’s run defense is also among the NFL’s best, and his well-rounded game elevates him beyond “just” a pass rush threat.

Watt’s first Steelers’ All-Pro bid came in 2019. He made two more after that before injuries snapped his streak in 2022. He returned to form in 2023, leading the league in sacks with 19. In 2024, Watt ripped off sacks in his first three games and had three others with two sacks. During the season, he became the second-fastest player in official NFL history to reach 100 sacks, currently ranking 31st on the all-time list. He’s just 6.5 shy of tying big brother J.J. Watt’s career mark of 114.5.

Watt remains a DPOY candidate even if he isn’t considered a clear-favorite to win the award, which will be announced early next month.

Steelers-specific and complete voting is below.

Steelers players receiving All-Pro votes: First-place votes in parentheses#Steelers #NFL K Chris Boswell 127 (39)

IDL Cameron Heyward 98 (29)

T.J. Watt 63 (14)

LB Patrick Queen 16 (3)

LS Christian Kuntz 12 (3)

S Minkah Fitzpatrick 7 (1)

CB Joey Porter Jr. 3 (0)

PR Calvin… — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 10, 2025