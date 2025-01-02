Four Steelers Named To 2025 Pro Bowl

Four Pittsburgh Steelers have made the 2025 Pro Bowl. Announced Thursday morning on Good Morning Football, Steelers who made the initial roster are EDGE T.J. Watt, DT Cam Heyward, FS Minkah Fitzpatrick, and K Chris Boswell. All four were named starters.

Here are the complete NFC and AFC rosters.

Here are the 2025 Pro Bowl Games rosters, led by nine #Ravens, seven #Lions and six #Eagles. pic.twitter.com/4tAzTfZTEM — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 2, 2025

For Watt, it’s his seventh Pro Bowl bid, making it every single year since 2018. He’s enjoyed another strong season off the edge, entering the regular-season finale with 11.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, 27 QB hits, and 19 tackles for a loss. Across the entire NFL, he ranks tied-fourth in sacks and leads the league with his six forced fumbles. Despite being chipped at a higher rate than anyone else in the league, Watt has still made timely plays that have won Pittsburgh games. Yesterday, he was named Team MVP, the first Steeler to ever be awarded so five times.

A well-rounded player who can rush, play the run, and make plays in coverage, Watt became the second-fastest player in official NFL history to reach 100 sacks for his career. With 108 under his belt, he ranks 31st on the all-time list.

With seven Pro Bowls, there’s only a short list of Steelers who have made more than Watt, who turned 30 during the season: DT Joe Greene, LB Jack Lambert, C Mike Webster, C Maurkice Pouncey, RB Franco Harris, DT Ernie Stautner, LB Jack Ham, and SS Troy Polamalu. Watt has the same number of Pro Bowls as C Dirt Dawson, OG Alan Faneca, CB Rod Woodson, WR Antonio Brown, and LB Andy Russell.

For Steelers in their first eight seasons, only Harris and Greene have more. Watt’s seven matches Pouncey and Lambert.

Joining Watt in that seven-Pro Bowl club is Heyward, returning to such status he achieved from 2017-2022 before his injury-plagued 2023 snapped his streak. Despite being 35, he has had a fantastic season, entering the finale with eight sacks, 70 tackles, and 20 QB hits. Showing no sign of regressing, Heyward’s kept his strength, stuffed the run, and collapsed the pocket with his bull rush and long-arm. He’s also routinely gotten his hands up in throwing lanes, batting down eight passes.

Heyward becomes just the fifth Steeler age-35 or older to make the Pro Bowl joining DT Ernie Stautner (1960, 1961), RB John Henry Johnson (1964), C Mike Webster (1987), and QB Ben Roethlisberger (2017).

In Steelers’ history, the only defensive linemen who have made more Pro Bowls than Heyward are Greene and Stautner. If Heyward can also achieve All-Pro status, he could cement his spot in the Hall of Fame after retirement. He sits at 88.5 sacks, second only to Watt in team history.

Boswell arguably had a better season than either of them. Stepping out of Baltimore Ravens Justin Tucker’s shadow, Boswell leads the NFL in field goals, total scoring, and is tied for third in field goals from 50-plus yards. His 40 field goals entering Week 18 make him one of four kickers to ever reach that number. His next make will give him the second most in NFL history while he’s four away from tying David Akers’ all-time mark.

His 87.98-percent make for his career slots him fourth on the NFL’s all-time list.

Fitzpatrick hasn’t had his typical banner year but makes his third-straight Pro Bowl. Healthy this year after battling injuries in 2023, he’s recorded 93 tackles and broken up four passes this year. A surefire tackler, he also ended his interception-less streak, picking off a pass in Week 16 against the Baltimore Ravens. It’s the fifth Pro Bowl of his career.

Baltimore led the NFL with nine selections. The 2025 Pro Bowl Games will be held Feb. 2 in Orlando. Mini-games will litter the weekend with an annual flag football game taking place on the second. Alternative players will be selected over the coming weeks to replace injured ones and those advancing to the Super Bowl.