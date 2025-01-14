‘He’s Not A Star:’ Pete Prisco Says Minkah Fitzpatrick ‘Had A Bad Year’

As a whole, the Pittsburgh Steelers weren’t good enough in 2024. After playing well for most of the season, they limped to the finish line. Their offense fell apart, and their defense wasn’t much better. There weren’t a ton of bright spots for the Steelers down the stretch. At least Minkah Fitzpatrick finally recorded an interception after going through a lengthy dry spell. Fitzpatrick was named to the Pro Bowl, but analyst Pete Prisco believes he isn’t as good as many people think.

“He’s not a star,” Prisco said Tuesday on CBS’s Pushing the Pile. “He had a bad year. He shouldn’t be in the Pro Bowl.”

It would be interesting to hear why Prisco believes Fitzpatrick wasn’t good this year. Fitzpatrick did only have one interception, but that doesn’t mean he had a bad season. Much of the reason why he hasn’t produced as many takeaways is because teams have avoided throwing in his direction.

Despite that, he still gave the Steelers a chance to win their second game of the 2024 season against the Baltimore Ravens. That was arguably the most important game of their season — the Steelers would have clinched the AFC North with a win — and when they needed a hero the most, Fitzpatrick was there.

It’s fair to argue whether Fitzpatrick deserved to make the Pro Bowl. Even if he wasn’t bad, like Prisco says, he wasn’t spectacular. Fitzpatrick wasn’t named an All-Pro, which is probably more telling that he didn’t have an elite year.

Still, that doesn’t mean Fitzpatrick isn’t a star. It was only a down year by Fitzpatrick’s own high standards. Even he was surprised he made the Pro Bowl. He’s still a high-level player most teams would love to have.

Fitzpatrick battled a hamstring injury in 2023, but in 2022, he had six interceptions. He’s still that same player. Teams are just more aware that they shouldn’t give him a chance to make plays.

The Steelers’ defense struggled down the stretch, but the majority of the blame for that shouldn’t fall on Fitzpatrick. He’s a reliable tackler, an intelligent player, trustworthy in coverage, and always threat to make a big play. Turnovers aren’t all that matter for defensive backs. Fitzpatrick is spectacular, and he is a star.