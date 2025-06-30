‘Back To Beautiful Places:’ George Pickens Sends Message To Minkah Fitzpatrick Following Trade

From one former Pittsburgh Steeler to another now-ex Steeler, Dallas Cowboys WR George Pickens is weighing in on Miami Dolphins’ FS Minkah Fitzpatrick. How’s that for a headline? Hours after a major deal that returned Fitzpatrick to Miami, the team that drafted him in 2018, for CB Jalen Ramsey and TE Jonnu Smith, Pickens sent a message to Fitzpatrick.

“Super happy for you broski !!!!! Back to beautiful places in life lol,” Pickens captioned an Instagram photo of Fitzpatrick’s stats while showing him in a Dolphins uniform during his rookie year.

Pickens and Fitzpatrick are now in warmer climates and Miami is regarded as a “beautiful” city but it’s worth wondering if Pickens’ message had more meaning behind it than just geography.

Pickens was traded nearly two months ago, dealt to the Cowboys following the NFL Draft. Pittsburgh received a 2026 third-round pick for him, giving them plenty of firepower to make moves in next year’s draft. Fitzpatrick’s deal comes with immediate returns, landing a pair of impact players in Ramsey and Smith. Ramsey is a physical and playmaking cornerback capable of aligning all over the field. Smith possesses similar offensive versatility, an athletic receiver with a long history with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Fitzpatrick’s departure is just the latest of “revenge” games Pittsburgh will take part in throughout the season. In Week 1, QB Aaron Rodgers will face his former New York Jets’ team while QB Justin Fields will do the same to Pittsburgh, though the latter offered no reaction to seeing his former squad. Rodgers will play the team who drafted him and spent most of his Hall of Fame career with, the Green Bay Packers, in Week Eight under primetime lights.

Several current Los Angeles Chargers will face Pittsburgh two weeks later. RB Najee Harris, CB Donte Jackson, and WR Mike Williams will play host to the Steelers on a Sunday night. And the Steelers and Dolphins kickoff on a Monday night in mid-December, pitting all three players swapped today against their former teams. About the only opponent the team won’t see is Pickens, unless, of course, Pittsburgh and Dallas meet for a fourth time in the Super Bowl.

It makes for one of the most headline-popping season Pittsburgh’s played in years, though results is how the season will be remembered.