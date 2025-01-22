PFF Names Steelers As ‘Best Landing Spot’ For WR Amari Cooper In Free Agency

Needing to address the wide receiver position in a major way this offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have some options in free agency, including names like Chris Godwin, DeAndre Hopkins and maybe even Tee Higgins, whom the Steelers know well.
There’s one name that would be the best fit for the Steelers under head coach Mike Tomlin and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith though. That would be veteran receiver Amari Cooper.
Pro Football Focus highlighted the best landings spots for a number of key offensive free agents, and the Steelers were listed as the best spot for Cooper, who has had an up-and-down 2024 season with the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills.
“The 30-year-old Cooper will have his fair share of suitors on the open market, likely teams looking to add quality veteran leadership to their receiver room. What better place to provide that presence than a team with a history of animated receivers like Pittsburgh?” PFF’s Mason Cameron writes. “The Steelers were actively shopping for receiving help at the trade deadline, with reports linking them to several options, including the former Brown.
“Pairing the even-keeled Cooper with George Pickens would be a prudent move to calm the Steelers’ receiver room and split defensive attention.”
Though Cooper is preparing for a matchup in the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs, his production since a midseason trade from the Browns to the Bills hasn’t been what many were expecting.
Since the Oct. 15 trade, Cooper has played in eight games for the Bills and has just 20 receptions for 297 yards and two touchdowns. His best performance with Buffalo to date was a six-catch, 95-yard output against the Los Angeles Rams in a thrilling 45-42 game in Week 14.
While the production hasn’t quite been there, including a zero-catch performance in the AFC Divisional Round, Cooper remains a highly regarded receive. He ranks No. 7 in PFF’s top 75 free agent ranking, and as the third-best WR who could hit the market, behind only Higgins and Godwin.
Still, with the Steelers being a team that needs a dependable No. 1-type WR on the outside, one who can run the full route tree, separate and win consistently, Cooper makes a great deal of sense in free agency, even if he will enter the 2025 season at 31 years old.
Along with the Steelers being best landing spot for Cooper, Cameron highlighted Steelers QB Justin Fields in the top offensive free agent rankings. He listed the New York Jets as the best possible landing spot for the former first-round pick.
The Jets hired former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for their head coaching position Wednesday and are still in search of a GM. They also need to make a decision on the likes of quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams.
Fields previously stated he’d love to return to the Steelers, and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin spoke highly of him during his season-ending press conference.