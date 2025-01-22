Report: Jets Hire Aaron Glenn As Next Head Coach, Arthur Smith Poised To Stay In Pittsburgh

All signs are pointing to Arthur Smith remaining the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive coordinator for at least another year.

After seeing the Chicago Bears hire Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson for their head coaching vacancy Monday, filling one spot that Smith had interviewed for this offseason, the New York Jets filled the other, hiring Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

He’s home: The #Jets have a deal for Aaron Glenn to be their new head coach, sources say, as the former NYJ first-rounder lands with his old team. A move now celebrated by countless Jets legends, the #Lions DC was the team’s top choice. He’s thanked the #Saints and accepted NYJ. pic.twitter.com/lceOwTlkCP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 22, 2025

The hiring of Glenn marks the second time in the head coaching cycle that the Jets have passed over Smith. They interviewed him in 2021 before hiring Robert Saleh.

Smith interviewed with the Jets on Jan. 16, one day after interviewing with the Bears following the Steelers’ Wild Card Round exit from the playoffs in a 28-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Though the Steelers’ offense came apart late in the season, failing to score more than 17 points in a game in their final five games, all losses, Smith did an admirable job for much of the season. He handled both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson as the starting QB and even got the Steelers into the top 10 in scoring offense after Week 13 before the late-season collapse.

Prior to interviewing with the Bears and Jets, Smith indicated that he and his family love it in Pittsburgh. There were reports that it would have to be a perfect situation for Smith to leave the Steel City after just one season.

Before landing in Pittsburgh, Smith served as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons from 2021-23, going 21-30 before being fired.

The Glenn hire from the Jets’ perspective is an interesting one, especially after his defense allowed 38 points in a 45-31 loss to the Washington Commanders Saturday night in the NFC Divisional Round.

But, like Dan Campbell before him and Mike Vrabel in this latest head coaching cycle, Glenn reunites with a team he once played for, now as a head coach. Glenn spent eight seasons with the Jets from 1994-2001. He was the No. 12 overall pick in the 1994 NFL Draft coming out of Texas A&M and earned two trips to the Pro Bowl during his time in New York.

Glenn also was named to the Jets’ All-Time Four Decade team. Following his playing career after stints with the Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints, Glenn got into the personnel side of things with the Jets. He served as a scout from 2012-13 before then moving into coaching with the Cleveland Browns.

Now, he’s back in his first home in the NFL, this time as the man in charge.

The Steelers and Smith will get a look at Glenn and the Jets in the 2025 season. The Steelers will travel to MetLife Stadium at some point next season to take on the Jets, who could have an entirely new look compared to the team the Steelers faced at Acrisure Stadium in Week 7 in 2024.

With the hiring of Glenn, the Jets’ attention now shifts to QB Aaron Rodgers, WR Davante Adams, and the future of the two high-priced players under mercurial owner Woody Johnson.