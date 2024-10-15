Schultz: Browns Trading WR Amari Cooper To Bills

After a 1-5 start, the Cleveland Browns are beginning to sell off the pieces of their team. According to FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz, the Browns are trading No. 1 wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport followed up with full details of the deal. The Browns will get a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft while the Bills get Cooper and a sixth-round pick in 2025.

Sources: The #Bills are trading for #Browns WR Amari Cooper, sending a third-round pick in a pick swap. Full details:

BUF gets WR Amari Cooper and 6th in 2025

CLE gets 3rd in 2025 and a 7th in 2026 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 15, 2024

It’s a major move as the Bills acquire a top wideout to help replace Stefon Diggs, whom they traded to the Houston Texans in the offseason. And a sign that the Browns are packing it in on the year, dealing a player like Cooper one year after posting a 1,250-yard season.

Cooper’s numbers and involvement in the Browns’ offense had dramatically fallen off. Through six games, he recorded just 24 receptions on 53 targets for 250 yards and two touchdowns as QB Deshaun Watson and the passing game have been among the league’s worst. Cooper’s had just one game over 60 receiving yards this season and found the end zone only in one game, the team’s Week 3 loss to the New York Giants.

There were rumors this summer of Amari Cooper possibly being part of a deal for the San Francisco 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk. That deal fell through when Aiyuk declined to play for Cleveland. Now Cooper is a Bill.

Having yet to play the Browns, it means the Steelers won’t face Cooper in the regular season. In two meetings last year, he recorded a combined 11 receptions for 124 yards.

Without him, the Browns’ new top receiver will be Jerry Jeudy, acquired in a trade with the Denver Broncos during the offseason. The Bills get stronger on offense as they remain one of the AFC’s top contenders. Cleveland’s season is effectively over, and the Browns will look to rebuild their offense and start over, attempting to work around the league’s worst quarterback situation.

Cooper’s deal marks the second wide receiver trade of the day following Davante Adams being dealt to the New York Jets. Meanwhile, the Steelers’ search for receiver help continues.