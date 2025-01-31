Myles Garrett Named DPOY In Player Survey, Receives Far More Votes Than T.J. Watt

Not too long from now, the NFL will reveal the winners of the most prestigious awards for this year, including Defensive Player of the Year. T.J. Watt is one of the finalists, but it seems unlikely that he’ll walk away with the win due to his underwhelming end to the year. While Steelers fans might understand Watt not winning, some might be frustrated if Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett wins the award instead. It looks like players believe he is worthy of that recognition.

The Sporting News has revealed their award winners for this NFL season. It’s important to note that their Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, and Rookie of the Year are chosen by players who submit ballots. These winners are selected by their peers. Unfortunately, it looks like they’ve picked Garrett as the 2024 DPOY.

According to the article, Garrett received 196 votes for the award. Meanwhile, Watt only accumulated 121 votes. That’s a significant gap, and one likely to frustrate Steelers fans.

Garrett also won this award last year, and according to the publication, he’s the first repeat winner since J.J. Watt. It’s not like Garrett had a bad season. He posted 14 sacks and three forced fumbles, both good marks. However, there’s an argument to be made that other defenders contributed more to winning football.

While it isn’t the DPOY award that’s given the most spotlight, it says a lot that players believe Garrett is the best defensive player in the league. Watt and Garrett are often compared for a multitude of reasons. Not only are they two of the best players in the NFL, but they’re also from the same draft class. These results make it seem like Garrett was significantly better than Watt this year, though.

It’s tough to say that’s the case. Garrett might have finished with more sacks, but Watt forced more fumbles, making game-changing plays. Also, it’s not like the Browns’ defense was elite again this year. Garrett’s season was great, but it’s moot compared to all the Browns’ failures.

The same could be said for Watt and the Steelers, although they at least made the playoffs and were one of the best teams in the NFL for much of the year. It’ll be a few days before we know who wins the Associated Press’ DPOY award. It would be surprising if it’s Garrett or Watt, though. However, at least Garrett can say his peers value him, and that might help lessen the sting if he loses.