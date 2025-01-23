T.J. Watt Named Finalist For DPOY

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt is one of five finalists for the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year award. The NFL announced finalists for each major category with the winner revealed during the NFL Honors ceremony early next month.

The AFC North is well-represented among the finalists. Watt joins Denver Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II, Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett, Cincinnati Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson, and Philadelphia Eagles LB Zach Baun.

The finalists for AP Defensive Player of the Year presented by @TCL_USA! #NFLHonors pic.twitter.com/LCaNESupFR — NFL (@NFL) January 23, 2025

Surtain is considered the favorite and beat out Watt and the rest of the group in the PWFA voting announced yesterday. The award commonly goes to pass rushers but is occasionally won by corners, happening twice since 2009. Watt was the frontrunner for much of the season but a quiet end to the year, zero sacks in his final three regular-season games and the team’s Wild Card loss to Baltimore, coupled with Surtain and the Broncos’ strong finish hurt his odds. It marked the first time in his career Watt went four-straight games without a sack.

Watt finished 2024 with 11.5 sacks and a league-best six forced fumbles. Strong numbers overall though down for Watt, who routinely approaches or hits the 20-sack mark.

Named DPOY in 2021, Watt has fallen just short several times. That included being the runner-up last year to Garrett despite Watt having better conventional numbers, including sacks. Should Watt win this time, he would join a small club of two-time winners that includes older brother J.J. Watt. But it would be an upset to see Watt take home the award, more likely to finish second or third behind Surtain and perhaps Hendrickson.

Watt is the only Steelers finalist across any of the categories, though that comes as little surprise. DL Larry Ogunjobi is the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award as Pittsburgh looks to win it in back-to-back seasons after Cam Heyward finally was selected last year.