Larry Ogunjobi Chosen As Steelers’ 2024 Walter Payton Man Of The Year Nominee

After six years of nominating defensive lineman Cameron Heyward and finally seeing him win last year, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a new nominee for the prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

That would be fellow defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi, who is in his third season with the Black and Gold.

Ogunjobi was previously nominated for the 2023 Art Rooney II Sportsmanship Award by the Steelers and now adds the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nomination to his resume. The award goes to the player who impacts his community the most and use his platform to help others.

.@Mr_Ogunjobi is our nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, presented by @Nationwide. Repost & reply with “#WPMOYChallenge @Mr_Ogunjobi” to help him earn a $35,000 contribution to the charity of his choice. #WPMOY 📝: https://t.co/NSW07HxBfa pic.twitter.com/VpfXPN9lC5 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 5, 2024

We're proud to announce the 32 nominees for the league’s most prestigious honor: the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, presented by @Nationwide. #WPMOY pic.twitter.com/KWVeyebYpe — NFL (@NFL) December 5, 2024

According to Steelers.com, Ogunjobi found out he was the Steelers’ nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award during a team meeting when Heyward surprised him with the announcement.

Here is that moment.

The moment @Mr_Ogunjobi found out he was our nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, presented by @Nationwide. #WPMOY pic.twitter.com/g7JxHnTSrz — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 5, 2024

“We’ve got an obligation to give,” Ogunjobi said during the meeting, according to Steelers.com. “God has blessed us in tremendous ways. Our opportunity to give back to people is big. When you have an opportunity to put the light somewhere other than yourself, you have a chance to really make a difference.

“Let this be an example, anybody can do it, you guys can do it. Keep striving for greatness.”

For being the Steelers’ nominee, Ogunjobi will be given at least $55,000 for a charity of his choosing. The leaguewide Walter Payton Award winner will receive $265,000. Last year, Heyward won the award and became the fifth Steelers player to ever win it, joining Jerome Bettis, Joe Greene, Lynn Swann and Franco Harris.

During his time in the NFL with stints in Cleveland, Cincinnati and now Pittsburgh, Ogunjobi has been active with a small handful of charities. The veteran defensive tackle has been involved with local food banks, Lighthouse Youth Services for underprivileged youth, and Waterboys.

Waterboys is an organization that provides clean drinking water for one million people worldwide.