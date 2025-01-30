Kinkhabwala: Todd Haley Made ‘Significantly Greater Amount Of Money’ Exiting Pittsburgh For Cleveland

Though much of it has been speculation, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Rooneys have a reputation for not paying up when it comes to their coaching staff. Aside from head coach Mike Tomlin, one of the highest-paid coaches in American sports, the rest of the staff is viewed as lean. Not just in coaching size, though Rooney would argue the point, but in their salary, too.

Because coach contracts aren’t part of the salary cap, they’re not of public record and aren’t fully known. However, reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala offered insight into one scenario in which Steelers OC Todd Haley was let go by the team and took the same position with the Cleveland Browns.

“I’ll never forget when Todd Haley left Pittsburgh and became the offensive coordinator in Cleveland,” Kinkabwala told 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi and Chris Mueller Wednesday evening. “He made a significantly greater amount of money.”

Kinkhabwala stressed “significantly” to denote his making a substantial sum more with the Browns than the Steelers. She didn’t offer salary specifics but has been plugged in around the AFC North with Pittsburgh and Cleveland. Her tone and background make the information reliable.

While the point may illustrate Pittsburgh’s penny-pinching, it’s also an example that paychecks don’t automatically bring success. Todd Haley did not succeed in Cleveland the way he did in Pittsburgh. Hard Knocks cameras caught him butting heads with head coach Hue Jackson. Jackson was fired after a 2-5-1 start, and Cleveland finished with the 20th-ranked offense. Haley was out after 2018, and it remains his last NFL job, though he reportedly has been eyed by New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn for a role on his staff.

Media reports also show Pittsburgh’s willingness to spend. Front Office Sports, a reputable website, lists current OC Arthur Smith’s salary at $2 million per season. That puts him just outside the top five of NFL coordinators. However, the site admits their number is estimated and based on media reports.

To my knowledge, Smith’s contract hasn’t been reported anywhere beyond being a three-year deal, which is standard for Steelers coordinators. It’s unclear where the site is sourcing the number, but if accurate, it shows a willingness to spend. Defensively, DC Teryl Austin didn’t make the top half of the league, but given that Tomlin has the main influence over the defense, it’s no surprise to see him not receive a top-billing salary.