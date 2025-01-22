Schultz: Todd Haley Among Aaron Glenn’s Wish List For Jets’ New Coaching Staff

Here’s a name you haven’t heard in a while. Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley is on Aaron Glenn’s wish list for an unspecified role with the New York Jets, according to Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports. Glenn was just announced as the new head coach, and he is already busy assembling a staff.

While it’s unclear exactly what role Todd Haley would have with the #Jets, sources say Aaron Glenn and him have had very positive dialogue about Haley joining Glenn’s staff in New York. Glenn feels it’s important to have veteran, experienced offensive minds in the building. https://t.co/tCkH88xsT6 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 22, 2025

Haley hasn’t been a coach in the NFL since 2018, when he served as the offensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns for one season. Before his stint with the Browns, Haley spent six seasons as the Steelers’ OC from 2012 to 2017. Those were some of the most statistically successful years of Ben Roethlisberger’s career. Haley helped Roethlisberger get the ball out quicker and helped oversee Antonio Brown’s rise to become one of the best wide receivers the league has ever seen.

Brown made the Pro Bowl in five out of Haley’s six seasons with the team and was a first-team All-Pro in four of those six seasons. That was probably the best the Steelers’ offense has ever been, despite reports of a rocky relationship between Haley and Roethlisberger.

Prior to his time with the Steelers, Haley was the Kansas City Chiefs’ head coach for three years. He also had three different stops as a WR coach earlier in his career, including with the Jets, Chicago Bears, and Dallas Cowboys. Since exiting the NFL, he’s worked with at the high school, USFL, and UFL level from 2020 to 2023.

The Jets gave Haley his first coaching job in the NFL, and it seems like there is a possibility he could return to the place that it all started.

Schultz clarified that it’s unclear what his role with the team would be if he joins Glenn’s staff, but WR coach would make the most sense. Thomas Brown is also on the list, and he’s been interviewing as an OC around the league. SI’s Albert Breer reported a list of expected Jets OC candidates and Haley’s name isn’t on there for what it’s worth.

Among those that I'd expect to be in the mix to be new Jets coach Aaron Glenn's offensive coordinator: Rams pass-game coordinator Nick Caley, Texans QBs coach Jerrod Johnson and Vikings QBs coach Josh McCown. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 22, 2025

Glenn, a defensive coach, is trying to make sure that he surrounds himself with established and respected offensive minds, and Todd Haley certainly fits the description.