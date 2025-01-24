Kaboly: Steelers ‘Cannot Wait Until Free Agency’ To Figure Out QB For 2025

Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, or the field? The Pittsburgh Steelers have to solve their quarterback riddle sooner rather than later, reporter Mark Kaboly argues. In a recent column on X laying out a six-stage plan of attack, he listed this as the top issue to address.

“The Steelers cannot wait until free agency to figure out who they will go into the 2025 season with as their starting quarterback,” he writes. “That decision has to be made, preferably, now. Whether it is Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, or a free agent from the outside – which is highly unlikely – they can’t even remotely take the chance of letting Fields or Wilson find out what their market value on the outside before making a play on one or the other.”

For The @PatMcAfeeShow PITTSBURGH — It might not be the best time to discuss the Steelers making a run at the AFC North championship as well as in the playoffs next… pic.twitter.com/MDEL9VurbE — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) January 23, 2025

It probably helps the Steelers make a timely decision that there aren’t really any overwhelmingly superior alternatives. Outside of arguably Sam Darnold, they already have some of the better quarterbacks on the pending market. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields might both have suitors, so if you want one of them, sign him now.

A year ago, the Steelers had Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky under contract, Mason Rudolph a pending free agent. After releasing Trubisky, the expectation was they would re-sign Rudolph to compete with Pickett. Their plan diverged — if that was their plan — when the Broncos released Russell Wilson. That move led to the domino effect of trading Pickett and trading for Justin Fields.

Due to injury, the Steelers managed to get an extended look at both Wilson and Fields. And yet it’s hard to say there are any conclusive answers. Their season fell into three distinct chapters: the emergence of Justin Fields, the revelation of Russell Wilson, and then the abyss. Wilson quarterbacked the Steelers into that abyss, but how do you assign the blame? That will go far in determining who should be under center.

“You can make a compelling argument for both Wilson and Fields to be the QB1 and you wouldn’t be wrong,” Kaboly argues.

Some arguments are more compelling than others, though, and depend upon priorities. In a nutshell, the Steelers give themselves a higher ceiling with Fields, but a higher floor with Wilson. Which is more important, and on what timescale? How much are they to think of, say, 2030 now?

Of course, there is no guarantee the Steelers have a “right” answer available to them at quarterback this offseason. In fact, I would argue that the evidence points to the contrary. Justin Fields might offer them their best chance of landing a franchise quarterback, but that is largely because he may be their only chance. Who else available, in their current condition, offers even that potential?