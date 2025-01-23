Are Steelers Stuck With Russell Wilson, Justin Fields?

Are the Steelers stuck pushing forward with Russell Wilson or Justin Fields again?

The Steelers know they still have work to do at quarterback, but are Russell Wilson and Justin Fields their best available options for the time being? This is considered a weak quarterback draft class, and the pending free agents are uninspiring.

Outside of the Steelers’ castoffs and Sam Darnold, the biggest names people mention are likely cut candidates. And the Steelers already tried the top cut candidate last year with Russell Wilson. Why would they want to try it again with Aaron Rodgers or Kirk Cousins. They also tried to trade route with Justin Fields, so who would be an upgrade?

Steelers fans are out of patience, but unfortunately, aggravation doesn’t provide solutions. The Buffalo Bills are not about to trade Josh Allen, and there isn’t a Patrick Mahomes in this trade. Nobody will be cutting a Jayden Daniels, so the Steelers are stuck with what’s left—Wilson and Fields among them.

And if we’re really being honest, they may be the least unattractive options, especially relating to price. I’m not convinced Russell Wilson is going to get a Baker Mayfield-type contract, personally. Teams were barely interested in him last year and he was dirt cheap. And now he’s running on a five-game losing streak, with most saying Justin Fields is the Steelers’ preference.

But really, who can the Steelers turn to other than Wilson and Fields? Even to sign Sam Darnold, they probably are looking at that Baker Mayfield-type contract, adjusted for inflation. And unless they’re trading into the top two or three, they’re not getting Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward. That doesn’t mean they can’t take a chance on another quarterback, but if they do, he will start on the bench.

As far as the Steelers’ starting quarterback goes in 2025, I think it’s down to the least-worst cast-off. Do they move forward with Russell Wilson, or do they turn to Justin Fields? Barring a repeat of last year, can they get another bargain with Kirk Cousins—and would that be any better? If Aaron Rodgers even has anything left in the tank, would he be bad for the locker room?

The Steelers’ 2024 season has come to its predictably inauspicious end, with yet another one-and-done postseason for HC Mike Tomlin. The offense faltered, and the defense matched it blow for blow, leading to a 21-0 first-half deficit.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. Do they still believe in Russell Wilson, and/or Justin Fields, or do they want another solution? There are other major decisions to make, as well, such as what to do with George Pickens. Do you sign him to an extension, try to trade him, or let him play out his rookie contract?

The Steelers started the 2024 season 10-3, with Mike Tomlin in the Coach of the Year conversation. Wash, rinse, and repeat, and we have another late-season collapse. This may be the worst yet, a four-game losing streak presaging a one-and-done playoff “run”. Welcome to Steelers football.