Panel Unanimous Russell Wilson Should Return To Steelers: ‘Other People’s Fault’

If it was up to the panel on FOX Sports, Russell Wilson would waltz back into the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting lineup in 2025. After noting early contract talks yesterday, The Facility co-hosts unanimously agreed Wilson should come back as the Steelers’ quarterback next season.

LeSean McCoy went so far as to blame teammates for Pittsburgh’s disastrous five-game losing streak and quick playoff exit.

“Other people’s fault,” McCoy said after being asked if Wilson was at fault for the team’s collapse.

In fairness, that’s a quick and blanket answer that probably doesn’t mean McCoy is fully absolving Wilson from the team’s ills. But it sounds like he’s more apt to put the problems on other factors than the quarterback’s shoulders. The lack of a running game, an offensive line that struggled to pass protect, a defense that had too many busts and struggled to get off the field.

Emmanuel Acho, Chase Daniel, and James Jones all agreed that the Steelers should bring back Wilson . Determining a market value could prove tricky with even Pro Football Focus acknowledging that Wilson’s situation is unique in its latest projection that put Wilson earning $35 million per season. A high number but the going rate for a starting quarterback isn’t small these days. In 2024, the lowest-paid, firmly established non-rookie quarterback was the Seattle Seahawks’ Geno Smith whose deal averages $25 million.

“Where else you gonna go?” said Acho.

Wilson certainly doesn’t to start over on his third team in three years. And despite any disagreements with OC Arthur Smith, Wilson’s strong relationship with Mike Tomlin seems to override that.

Pittsburgh has said little about its quarterback future. During his year-end press conference, Tomlin noted that Justin Fields has done enough to be a long-term starter but it was hardly a guarantee of his return. Team president Art Rooney II should speak in the coming days and will weigh in on the decision though his comments are likely to be intentionally vague with an openness to retaining either player. With free agency beginning in seven weeks, the Steelers should provide an answer by then.