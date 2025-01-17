Ray Fittipaldo: ’60/40′ Chance Steelers Go With Justin Fields Over Russell Wilson

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Russell Wilson to start last year and traded for Justin Fields for the future. At least, the potential future, anyway, even if it is a temporary one. Now a year later, the Steelers have to decide if that future is now. What they don’t have to decide is how long that lasts, but they need some answer. And whatever answer they come up with will require money or other resources.

Both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are pending unrestricted free agents. The Steelers signed Wilson to a one-year contract, and Fields had one year remaining on his rookie contract. They could have picked up his fifth-year option, but they elected not to.

Now if they want Fields’ services, they have to compete for him if he reaches the open market. Many are now thinking, however, that he is the Steelers’ first option, at least over Wilson. That includes Ray Fittipaldo, who discussed it on 93.7 The Fan yesterday.

“Right now I’d say probably 60/40, probably, in favor of Justin Fields”, the Steelers beat reporter said. “I do think, whoever it is, they’ve got to go out and find a young guy in the draft, either this year or next year”.

The Chicago Bears drafted Justin Fields 11th overall in 2021. After earning the first-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, they took Caleb Williams. Prior to the draft, they decided they needed to move Fields. After the Steelers traded Kenny Pickett, they landed the Bears’ former future franchise quarterback for a sixth-round pick. But the 2024 season was always going to be about Wilson.

“I think what we saw was, maybe Russ is a good quarterback for a better situation. Given his athletic ability, I think if you stick with [Justin Fields] as a starter in 2025, he can help the running game”, Fittipaldo said of the Steelers’ potential thought process at quarterback. “He can help, some of those sacks aren’t gonna be sacks anymore. Now, can the coaches work with him as a passer? I don’t know if you could fix him as a passer. But I think the running game will be better”.

The Steelers invested three draft picks in their offensive line in 2024, including first-rounder Troy Fautanu and second-rounder Zach Frazier. Both will be starters in 2025, along with fourth-round pick Mason McCormick. Then there is Broderick Jones, and presumably Isaac Seumalo. This is largely the line Justin Fields worked with, though Fautanu only played in one game.

During his six games as a starter, Fields did rush for over 200 yards and five touchdowns. His athletic ability was clearly an asset for the Steelers, which they tried to continue exploiting after Wilson took over. They did go 6-1 in Wilson’s first seven games but then completely collapsed in December.

Would the Steelers have fared any better with Justin Fields in the last five games? It’s hard to say, especially given that it was far from just an offensive issue. The defense had its own significant issues that many fans found quite offensive, for that matter. Given the uninspiring quarterback free agency and draft classes, though, is Fields such a bad compromise?