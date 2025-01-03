Former NFL HC Pleads With George Pickens To Stop ‘Acting Like A Child’

It has been fascinating to watch George Pickens this year. While he’s been the Pittsburgh Steelers’ best offensive weapon, he’s also been one of their biggest headaches. Pickens is a phenomenal talent, but sometimes, he lets his emotions get the better of him. That’s not uncommon for wide receivers. That doesn’t make it any less of a problem, though. Former NFL head coach Jay Gruden wants Pickens to learn to better control himself.

“George [Pickens], would you just settle down and run your route, please?” Gruden said Friday on the Clean Pocket YouTube channel. “Quit being so emotional when you don’t get the ball and acting like a child. Play the game of football and get the ball when it comes your way. Otherwise, run back to the huddle and get ready for the next play. Driving me crazy.”

Those are harsh words from Gruden, but as a former head coach, it’s easy to see where he’s coming from. The only thing stopping Pickens from being one of the best receivers in the league is himself. He makes unreal catches look easy. However, when he’s frustrated, he has a tougher time being mentally locked in.

That doesn’t mean Pickens is acting like a child, though. He is emotional, but there’s a long list of incredible receivers who have had the same problem. That’s usually because they have complete confidence in themselves, and they want to help their team win.

It’s not hard to look through NFL history and find some of the best receivers in the league venting their frustrations on the field. Antonio Brown is an example Steelers fans will be familiar with. Philadelphia Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown was seen getting irritated when he wasn’t getting the ball this year. There are numerous other examples too.

The point is that Pickens’ behavior isn’t anything new, especially for Mike Tomlin. Does he need to learn to better control his emotions? Yes. Is he a complete detriment to the Steelers? No. His teammates have expressed nothing but support for him, despite his outbursts.

Gruden’s words might be a little strong, but he is correct that Pickens needs to better control himself. His attitude has hurt the team before. On a bigger stage, the Steelers cannot afford to worry if Pickens is going to blow his top. This season has proven that they need him for their offense to function at a high level.