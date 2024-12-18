‘He Lights Up A Room:’ Russell Wilson Lauds George Pickens’ Attitude While Injured

Going into this season, big expectations were placed on George Pickens’ shoulders. He was the Steelers’ undisputed No. 1 receiver after they traded Diontae Johnson. For most of this year, he’s met that challenge. However, sometimes his attitude has been in question. According to Russell Wilson, that hasn’t been a problem as Pickens works his way back from a hamstring injury.

“I think he’s done a great job of just being really in tune,” Wilson said Wednesday via team-provided transcripts. “I told you guys, I don’t know, four months ago, George [Pickens] is one of the best teammates in the sense that he’s a guy that we love because you saw the first game he wasn’t playing. Just his energy, his enthusiasm to us. He lights up a room. He really knows how to do that.”

Wilson isn’t the first Steeler to praise Pickens’ positive attitude. Although he’s dealt with some controversies on the field, it sounds like Pickens is a treat to be around off the field. That’s a different side to him that fans don’t always get to see.

Hard Knocks has given some glimpses into Pickens’ personality. He clearly wants to get back onto the field as soon as possible, but he isn’t letting that dark cloud hang over him. Say what you will about Pickens, but he clearly wants to have a positive impact on the Steelers.

Unfortunately, he’s just let his emotions get the better of him sometimes. Before his hamstring injury, Pickens was putting together a string of boneheaded decisions. Against the Cincinnati Bengals, he was flagged for two unnecessary penalties. Things like that have plagued him all season.

Despite those issues, Pickens has been unbelievable this year. He’s put together a short film’s worth of spectacular catches. If a ball is anywhere close to him, Pickens has usually come down with it. He’s formed quite the dynamic duo with Wilson.

It’s unclear if Pickens will play this week, but it’s good to hear he’s staying engaged with the team. This is the first time he’s missed NFL games due to an injury. As a young receiver, it wouldn’t be surprising to hear that it’s weighing on him mentally. However, it sounds like he’s handling the adversity well. With any luck, he’ll suit up Saturday and help the Steelers win the AFC North by beating the Baltimore Ravens.