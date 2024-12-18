Steelers’ Wednesday Week 16 Injury Report: Watt Progresses, Six Others DNP

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their Wednesday injury report ahead of their Week 16 game Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens. Per the team, EDGE T.J. Watt (ankle) returned to practice on a limited basis. However, six others were DNP: WR George Pickens (hamstring), CB Donte Jackson (back), QB Justin Fields (abdominal), SS DeShon Elliott (hamstring), LB Elandon Roberts (rest), and DT Cam Heyward (rest).

DT Larry Ogunjobi (groin) was limited for the second-straight day while LB Patrick Queen, who rested yesterday, was full.

Steelers’ Wednesday Injury Report

DNP

QB Justin Fields (abdominal)

WR George Pickens (hamstring)

DT Cam Heyward (rest)

ILB Elandon Roberts (rest)

CB Donte Jackson (back)

SS DeShon Elliott (hamstring)

Limited

EDGE T.J. Watt (ankle)

DL Larry Ogunjobi (groin)

Full

ILB Patrick Queen (rest)

It’s worth noting the team held another walkthrough practice, a lighter session compared to a “normal” Wednesday of work.

Today’s report comes on the heels of seven players sitting out the Steelers’ walkthrough practice Tuesday, five due to injury. Watt and Pickens remain the most notable names on the team’s report. Watt suffered a low-ankle sprain in the Steelers’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday and didn’t practice yesterday. Pickens has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury suffered ahead of the Cleveland Browns rematch.

The fact Watt returned for even limited work today furthers the belief he’ll play this weekend. While Pickens and Elliott worked off to the side, it wasn’t enough to reach even “limited” practice status.

Jackson left in the first half of the Eagles game with a back injury, replaced by James Pierre. If he can’t suit up, Cory Trice Jr. should dress for the first time since his Week 3 hamstring injury. Ogunjobi sat out Week 15 with a groin injury suffered midway through the Steelers’ Week 14 win over the Browns. Dean Lowry and Isaiahh Loudermilk saw 37 and 26 respective snaps in his absence against the Eagles.

Fields suffered an injury on his lone snap of Sunday’s game. If he can’t play, Kyle Allen will suit up as the team’s No. 2 quarterback. Fields has missed one game this year due to a hamstring injury, sitting out the Week 8 contest against the New York Giants.

Because of the condensed week, the team’s final report will be issued on Thursday. The Steelers and Ravens kick off Saturday at 4:30 PM/EST.