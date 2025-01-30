Depot After Dark: Kickoff Data, Historic 1974 Draft, Fields Sightseeing

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Jan. 29.

New Kickoff Data

The NFL has provided data on its new-look kick returns implemented in 2024. According to NFL EVP Jeff Miller, the new “dynamic kickoff ” increased returns by 57 Percent.

Returns were more impactful, too, with better field position and, crucially to the NFL’s intent of the change, fewer injuries.

NFL EVP Jeff Miller says that the new dynamic kickoff rule led to a 57% increase in returns. The average starting field position improved by several yards, with more touchdowns, more returns past the 40-yard line, and a lower injury rate. Overall, a positive sign that the rule… pic.twitter.com/5R7dv5uKPN — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 29, 2025

Per Pro Football Reference, the league averaged 27.6 yards per kick return in 2024 on 920 run-backs. That’s an increase from 2023 when the league averaged 23.0 yards per return on 587 attempts.

It seems the change fulfilled the two things the league was looking for: more returns to avoid kickoffs being a “ceremonial” play that often resulted in touchbacks while reducing the car crashes and injuries kickoffs brought. Tweaks to the rule could come this offseason, but the core aspect of the return is likely to stay.

Remembering The 1974 Draft

On this date in 1974, the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted the greatest class in NFL history. They took four future Hall of Famers in WR Lynn Swann, LB Jack Lambert, C Mike Webster, and WR John Stallworth. Oh yeah, they signed Morgan State S Donnie Shell as an UDFA, a fifth Hall of Famer from their rookie pool.

OTD in 1974, we drafted four Hall of Famers. 📝: https://t.co/K16TdKMOUm pic.twitter.com/XCM8eRZ5Ay — Steelers History (@SteelersHistory) January 29, 2025

It’s a feat that will never be matched again. Pittsburgh created its 1970s dynasty by building through the draft, winning four Super Bowls throughout the decade.

Justin Fields Sightseeing

QB Justin Fields is taking some time to get away—and get somewhere warm away from a frigid Pittsburgh January. On his Instagram story, Fields shared a pretty view, presumably out West next to a road.

Those more traveled than me can take some guesses where he’s at. Fields seems to enjoy traveling, including taking a trip after riding camels in the Morocco desert last offseason.