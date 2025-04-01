Depot After Dark: NFL Updates Uniform Policy, Metcalf On Deep Passes, Sanders Dinner With Browns

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for March 31.

NFL UPDATES UNIFORM POLICY

The NFL has loosened up its uniform policy in recent years. One of the biggest changes was allowing teams to wear alternate helmets. That allowed many squads to use alternate uniforms, which added some fun to the league. Now, they’ve tweaked their uniform rule a little more.

The NFL has updated their uniform policy to allow teams to wear throwback or alternate uniforms up to four teams a year, according to FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz on Twitter. That could allow the Steelers to use some different jerseys in 2025. Perhaps they’ll even bring back the infamous bumblebee jerseys.

METCALF ON DEEP PASSES

DK Metcalf has been the Steelers’ most significant acquisition this offseason. They gave up their second-round pick for him, so they expect him to be a big contributor in the future. Hopefully, they can sign a solid quarterback to maximize his talent, as Metcalf has impressive abilities.

Take one look at Metcalf’s stats on deep passes since 2019. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, he ranks second in targets, third in receptions, third in receiving yards, and is tied for fifth in receiving touchdowns on passes of 20 or more yards. Clearly, he’s an excellent deep threat, but that’s not all he is. Metcalf should provide the Steelers with plenty of explosive plays, though.

SANDERS DINNER WITH BROWNS

The Cleveland Browns have been a mess at quarterback for decades. They’ve had a few solid starters here and there, but they’ve been unable to find a franchise guy. They tried to fix that by trading for Deshaun Watson, but that has not worked out. It seems like the Browns have given up on him as their franchise savior. That could lead them to select one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 draft.

The Browns are doing their due diligence on those players. According to Around the NFL on Twitter, the Browns are scheduled to host Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders for a dinner this week. The Browns hold the second pick in the draft, and Sanders is largely viewed as the second-best quarterback in this draft. Meeting with him this week could lead to them drafting him.