Watch: Justin Fields Rides Camels In Moroccan Desert

Justin Fields is enjoying a trip out of the country one month before reporting to the dorm rooms of St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. Per Fields’ Instagram story, he’s exploring the Agafay Desert, including hitching a camel ride.

Other videos he’s posted show him driving around the desert terrain.

The Agafay Desert is located 40 minutes outside of the city of Marrakech in Morocco. A 2019 article described its scenic views.

“The textures and views here are absolutely breathtaking – unbelievable sights of the Atlas Mountains in the distance are complemented by the vast amounts of beautiful desert before it. It has become a popular place to experience luxury camping as more and more camps have been setting up a base in this area – the first of which was Scarabeo Camp.”

It’s not clear how Fields booked the trip but there appear to be several luxury-style companies that offer an all-exclusive trip to the region. The Agafay Luxury Camp website touts camel and quad rides as part of their experiences, matching the video Fields posted to his feed.

Justin Fields has racked up the frequent flier miles this offseason. In addition to this trip, he’s also taken vacations to Amsterdam and Milan, telling the 33rd Team podcast back in February his offseason plans.

“So my first spot, I’m going to go to Amsterdam. Then I’m going to go to Milan. I’ve never been to Europe. I’ve never been over there so I’m excited to go over there…Europe is just a different vibe so I’m excited for it.”

Of course, his biggest trip this year has been Chicago to Pittsburgh. After months of speculation, the Bears dealt Fields to the Steelers in March. Pittsburgh got him for a bargain, a 2025 conditional sixth round selection that only becomes a fourth should Fields play 51 percent or more of the team’s offensive snaps in 2024. He’s currently slated to be the team’s No. 2 quarterback behind Russell Wilson, though Mike Tomlin has not officially announced a starter.