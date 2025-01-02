Depot After Dark: Former Steelers DL Injured, Dobbs Starting, Pickett Tracking Not To Play

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Jan. 1.

FORMER STEELERS DL INJURED

Defensive lineman Armon Watts was a nice depth piece for the Steelers in 2023. Although he didn’t stick with the team, he has still stuck in the NFL. Watts has been a member of the New York Giants, but it looks like his season will be cut short.

According to ESPN NFL Nation reporter Jordan Raanan on Twitter, Watts needs surgery for a knee injury he suffered recently. Watts will only miss the final game, but it’s unfortunate that he’ll be forced to rehab over the offseason. Hopefully, he recovers well.

DL Armon Watts tore his knee and needed surgery, per Brian Daboll. It also looks like JMS’ season is over. WR Malik Nabers not even listed on injury report after he was questionable last week with a toe problem. https://t.co/f44nEth8hX — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 1, 2025

DOBBS STARTING

Josh Dobbs didn’t pan out like the Steelers hoped he would, but he’s still been a quality NFL player. Since parting ways with the Steelers for a second time after the 2021 season, Dobbs has gone on to start in spots for multiple teams. This year, he’s with the San Francisco 49ers, and it looks like he’ll be starting for the final game of the season.

As seen on Around the NFL’s Twitter, 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy will miss Week 18 with an elbow injury. Therefore, Dobbs will start against the Arizona Cardinals. Here’s hoping he puts in a good showing.

Josh Dobbs will start for the 49ers Sunday against one of his former teams, the Cardinals, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced. Brock Purdy is dealing with an elbow injury and won't practice Wednesday. https://t.co/uxttKMaYMK pic.twitter.com/utxUr4yr73 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 1, 2025

PICKETT TRACKING NOT TO PLAY

Last week, some Steelers fans kept an eye on the Philadelphia Eagles game where Kenny Pickett was starting. Pickett had a rough outing before leaving with an injury. With the Eagles resting their starters, it would seem like Pickett would start this week, but that might not be the case.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Pickett didn’t practice today, so Tanner McKee may get the start. For Steelers fans looking for a game to watch on Sunday, the Eagles game might be interesting if Pickett does get healthy. However, it doesn’t seem like that’s very likely to happen.