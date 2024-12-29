Ex-Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Knocked Out Of Sunday’s Game With Injury

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett’s starting debut for the Eagles was cut short today as he exited the game in the third quarter with a rib injury.

Taking a hard hit from Dallas Cowboys EDGE Micah Parsons, Pickett suffered the injury mid-way through the third quarter on a would-be touchdown throw to WR A.J. Brown. The play was wiped out by a holding penalty. Pickett left the game following the play, giving way to QB Tanner McKee. McKee remained in the game the following drive.

Kenny Pickett got checked after this hit from Parsons and he just went to locker room now #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/Ax6SBRw4ab — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 29, 2024

As he walked back to the locker room, the Eagles initially called Pickett questionable. Pickett entered the game with sore ribs suffered in last week’s game, one in which he replaced starter Jalen Hurts who suffered a concussion.

Hurts was ruled out for today’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, allowing Pickett to make the start. Before his injury Pickett played relatively well, completing 10-of-15 passes for 143 yards including a 22-yard touchdown pass to WR DeVonta Smith. Pickett also ran for a touchdown on a tush push to close out the first half. By the time Pickett exited the game, he helped the Eagles jump out to a 24-7 lead on the Cowboys.

WHAT A CATCH!!! 3rd & 8: Kenny Pickett finds Grant Calcaterra for a 34 yard gain! pic.twitter.com/e44SK42FjU — DIE-HARD 🦅 REALTOR® (@Eaglesfans9) December 29, 2024

He did have one awkward moment, sacking himself after being unable to release the football.

Not sure you could even get AI to generate this. 🤣 #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/7erXzDDHrW — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 29, 2024

He returned from the locker room and stood on the sidelines next to McKee but hasn’t reentered the game. With the Eagles blowing out the Cowboys, there’s little incentive for him to go back in.

Struggling to cement himself as the Steelers’ franchise quarterback in 1.5 years as the starter, Pittsburgh signed veteran Russell Wilson in March. Reacting to the news, Pickett requested a trade and Pittsburgh obliged, dealing him to the Eagles days later. The Steelers sent Pickett and the 120th pick in the 2024 draft for the 98th overall pick in the 2024 draft and two seventh round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Remarking about the trade pre-game, Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw said the Steelers shouldn’t have dealt him.

Pickett has appeared in five games for the Eagles this year, and has a stat line of 25-of-42 for 291 yards two touchdowns and one interception.