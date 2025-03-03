Schefter: Eagles Releasing CB Darius Slay, Who Has Had Mutual Interest With Steelers Before

Exiting the NFL Combine, teams are quickly making moves. Getting cap compliant ahead of the new league year, rosters are being subtracted before they’re added. That includes the Philadelphia Eagles, who are releasing CB Darius Slay according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Eagles are releasing six-time Pro-Bowl CB Darius Slay, per sources. If he is designated a post-June 1 release, the Eagles will save $4.3 million against the cap. pic.twitter.com/tUq4ScIK79 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 3, 2025

Per Schefter, Slay will be a post-June 1 cut, saving the Eagles more than $4 million against the salary cap prior to roster displacement. Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz indicates a return to Philadelphia is possible though notes Slay will have “a market.”

While the #Eagles are releasing CB Darius Slay as a post-June 1 cut, a return to the team remains a possibility, per sources. Philadelphia took a similar approach with Fletcher Cox in 2022 from a cap standpoint. Slay should have a market, but he’ll be selective at this stage of… pic.twitter.com/Kyz9hKAps0 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 3, 2025

Slay is coming off a full starting year with the Super Bowl champion Eagles. In 2024, he started 14 games and recorded 49 tackles, though he failed to intercept a pass for the first time since his rookie year. However, he made plays during Philadelphia’s Super Bowl run, breaking up four passes and playing the vast majority of the defense’s snaps.

Pittsburgh has a need at cornerback opposite No. 1 Joey Porter Jr., especially if Donte Jackson exits in free agency. Cory Trice Jr. is promising but his lengthy injury history makes him hard to trust, something general manager Omar Khan admitted during last week’s Combine.

A six-time Pro Bowler, Slay’s age is a real worry, turning 34 in January. However, he still showed he can play, and connecting the dots runs pretty deep. Last December, Slay said Mike Tomlin would be an ideal head coach to play for.

“Everybody know Mike Tomlin, you know what I’m saying?” Slay said on his Big Play podcast. “One of the best coaches that ever do it. I love Mike Tomlin. Like, if I wasn’t playing for Nick Sirianni and the Philadelphia Eagles, he’d be one of the next coaches I’d be wanting to play for. Just because I hear such great things about him. I done met him a couple times. We had great talks, man. I respect what he’s doing over there. He respects my game.”

The interest could be mutual. Slay also pointed out he nearly became a Pittsburgh Steeler ahead of the 2023 season. It appeared the Eagles would release him, leading T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward to begin recruiting Slay to Pittsburgh, but a last-second agreement between Philadelphia and Slay’s camp kept him with the Eagles.

Pittsburgh’s had a habit of signing veteran corners in free agency. Levi Wallace in 2022, Patrick Peterson in 2023, and trading for Jackson in 2024. Slay is arguably better than any of those three, even if he’s entering the final years of his playing career. Along with Mike Hilton, Slay is one of several defensive backs worth monitoring throughout the next few weeks.