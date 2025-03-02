Depot After Dark: Anderson In Paris, Frazier Cracks Top 10, Jalen Milroe’s Changing Hand Size?

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for March 1.

Spencer Anderson In Paris

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Spencer Anderson is enjoying his time off. He shared this Instagram story of him in Paris, checking out the Eiffel Tower.

A former seventh-round pick, Anderson completed his second season with the Steelers. He started four games early in the season when injuries battered the offensive line before ending the season as a reserve. General manager Omar Khan spoke highly of him during his Combine media circuit. Anderson projects as a top backup in 2025.

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

Zach Frazier Makes Top 10

Sticking with the offensive line, rookie center Zach Frazier has already established himself as one of the NFL’s top centers. Pro Football Focus released its top-ten graded pivots of 2024, with Frazier placing sixth league-wide. He earned a 77.9 overall grade.

“His game was very well rounded, as he finished in the top five in PFF run-blocking grade (80.5) at the position while allowing just one sack and 12 total pressures in pass protection,” PFF’s Jim Wyman wrote.

Frazier is part of the all-in offensive line initiative under Khan and Assistant GM Andy Weidl. Looking like the Steelers’ starting center for the next decade, Frazier will look to make his first Pro Bowl next season after arguably being snubbed as a rookie.

Jalen Milroe Hand Size Oddity

Here’s a weigh-in oddity. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe measured in before working out at the 2025 NFL Combine. His hand size came in at 9 3/8-inches. On the surface, there’s nothing unusual about that. But two weeks ago at the Senior Bowl, his hands measured at 8 3/4-inches.

All-Star and Combine measurements can have discrepancies but rarely to that degree, almost a three-quarter inch difference. Perhaps Milroe borrowed from Kenny Pickett’s hand exercises he attempted during the 2022 draft season.

Milroe is currently viewed as a Day Two selection.