Chris Boswell Is A ‘Special Player,’ Says Arthur Smith: ‘One Of The Better Specialists I’ve Been Around’

The Pittsburgh Steelers have seen their fair share of highs and lows in 2024. Virtually all across the roster, performances have fluctuated as the team has won and lost. Yet, through all of that, one force has remained steady as ever: Chris Boswell, who is turning in yet another quality season.

Boswell has become Pittsburgh’s ultimate weapon. He’s as consistent as it gets and is now one of the most important players on the team, a level of recognition that’s rare for a kicker. He’s so consistent that he changes the way Pittsburgh’s offense operates. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith knows that he’s virtually guaranteed three points whenever he’s in the opponent’s half of the field.

“I mean, obviously, you get into scoring positions, you want touchdowns,” Arthur Smith said via a team-provided transcript. “But Bos’ [Chris Boswell] hitting the field goals, they all add up. He’s a unique weapon for sure.”

They certainly do all add up. Boswell has essentially won two games on his own for the Steelers this season. In the season opener, he kicked six field goals on the way to an 18-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons. He kicked six again in Pittsburgh’s first matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, a game in which they won 18-16. Boswell was responsible for all of Pittsburgh’s points in each of those games. Each was a one-score win, showing just how critical Boswell has been to the team’s success throughout the season.

Smith had more praise for Boswell, who’s been the ultimate safety blanket for his offense.

“I think he’s [Chris Boswell] a special player in this league,” Smith said. “Certainly a weapon. Obviously part of your team, how you’re constructed… I think he’s one of the better specialists I’ve been privileged to be around, and that is a weapon.”

Smith’s got to be grateful for his kicker. Boswell’s been Pittsburgh’s kicker for a decade now, and he’s in the midst of a career year. He’s attempted 43 field goals and made 40 of them, with each of those totals leading all kickers across the league. He’s also at the 100-percent conversion mark on extra points for the fourth time in his career.

For Smith, having a player like Boswell makes life much easier. Knowing that you’ve got three points in your back pocket allows Smith to be more conservative and not take as many unnecessary risks in the opponent’s half of the field. His offense certainly has some things to fix, but having a weapon like Boswell is vital for Pittsburgh.