Chris Boswell Sets Steelers Record Against Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers K Chris Boswell has set a team record by hitting his 37th field goal of the season, breaking his own record of 36 set in 2021. Boswell set the record during Sunday’s Week 15 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, appropriately connecting from 37 yards out to tie the game 3-3 late in the first quarter.

Boswell came into the game with 36 after making a pair in the Steelers’ Week 14 victory against the Cleveland Browns. On the year, he’s made 11 from 50-plus yards. That’s also his most from that distance in a season, smashing his previous best of eight also set in that 2021 season. Before Boswell signed in 2015, the team’s previous record of made field goals in a season was 34 set by Norm Johnson in 1995.

While Pittsburgh’s offense has frustratingly failed to finish drives in the end zone, Boswell has been reliable to come away with three points. That started in Week 1 when he nailed six field goals in an 18-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons. He’d replicate that mark in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens, notching all of the Steelers’ points in an 18-16 victory.

Chris Boswell continues to inch closer to the NFL single-season record. That’s been held since 2011 by the San Francisco 49ers’ David Akers and his 44 made field goals that season. Boswell is on pace to easily surpass that record.

It’s Boswell’s third season making 30-plus total field goals. He’s responsible for three of the seven such seasons in franchise history.

Having an All-Pro season, Boswell has been excellent from start to finish. He only has three misses this year and they all come with caveats. Two of them came from extreme distance, 62 yards right before halftime against the Los Angeles Chargers and 58 yards in the wind against the Browns on Nov. 21. His other occurred on a block against the Cincinnati Bengals where protection broke down up front.

For his career, Boswell has now made 268 field goals. That ranks second in team history behind only Gary Anderson’s 309. It’s possible Boswell challenges that mark by the end of 2025.