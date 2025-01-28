2025 East-West Shrine Bowl Practice Notes, Day 4

DENTON, TEXAS — Just like that, the final morning of practices is in the books here at the University of North Texas’ indoor practice facility for the 100th edition of the East-West Shrine Bowl.

This year, Joe Clark, Dr. Melanie Friedlander, Troy Montgomery, Steven Pavelka, and I are in Texas to cover the Shrine Bowl for Steelers Depot. The crew jumped in a rental car and made the 45-minute trek to Denton and the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility at North Texas for the final day of the East-West Shrine Bowl practices on Tuesday morning.

View the Shrine Bowl player measurements here.

Below is a compilation of our notes from Tuesday’s fourth and final practice for the East and West teams. In case you missed the Day 3 practice notes, they are here.

JOSH CARNEY’S NOTES:

WEST TEAM —

On the final day of practice at the 100th edition of the Shrine Bowl, the West team opened the fourth session in helmets, as the final day is typically a walkthrough. That was largely the atmosphere on Tuesday, but there were still some competitive moments during the final practice.

Keeping an eye on a great group of wide receivers on the West team, I was able to watch the group compete in 1-on-1s and in 7-on-7. It’s been quite clear throughout the week that Colorado’s LaJohntay Wester and Jimmy Horn Jr., Pitt’s Konata Mumpfield, UNLV’s Ricky White III, and Ole Miss’ Juice Wells are the best route runners here on the West team.

Wester and Horn are so dynamic in and out of their breaks, while Mumpfield is just so smooth and makes everything look easy. White is an explosive weapon without even looking like he’s straining himself, and Wells is as polished as they come. Those receivers capped off a strong week with good showings in competitive environments on Tuesday.

On the flip side, Oregon’s Traeshon Holden and Colorado’s Will Sheppard aren’t as dynamic as route runners. They don’t create much separation and often find themselves in contested-catch situations, making things difficult in these settings.

While some receivers stood out and others struggled on the final day, Minnesota quarterback Max Brosmer capped off a strong week with a good showing on Tuesday, particularly in team settings. He was decisive with the football, made good decisions, and showed off easy accuracy repeatedly. He really has people buzzing about him moving forward in the pre-draft process.

UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers had some good moments throughout his time in Denton, but on Tuesday, he was really up and down, which is an accurate depiction of his collegiate career, if we’re being fair. Garbers struggled early on in team runs, getting a pass tipped in the 2-minute drill that should have been intercepted. Then, he had a dangerous underthrow to the perimeter to Towson tight end Carter Runyon.

But then, Garbers fired a dart to Miami (FL) wide receiver Jacolby George up the seam for an explosive play in the 2-minute setting. It went for a score as George wasn’t touched, but coaches downed it inside the 20-yard line. It was a great throw from Garbers, though.

Missouri’s Brady Cook had some good moments in the 2-minute drill, too, firing a strike to Iowa tight end Luke Lachey up the seam, taking advantage of the zone coverage from the defense. It showed off his arm strength, fitting it into a tight window. But later, he wasn’t really helped by some receivers as Sheppard couldn’t corral a touchdown, nor could Wells in tight coverage.

That’s a credit to Cal Bears cornerback Marcus Harris, though. Harris had a good day in competitive settings to close his time in Texas, playing through the hands in coverage on Sheppard and Wells to break up passes in the end zone. This is really impressive stuff from the cornerback.

Late in practice, Pitt safety Donovan McMillon, a Pittsburgh-area native who was a late addition to the Shrine Bowl on Sunday due to injury, had a strong day. He broke up a pass in the red zone for Texas Tech tight end Jalen Conyers and then later broke up a pass in the 2-minute drill as well, skying to get a hand on a pass along the sideline. He hit the ground running quickly in the setting and made some plans.

Closing out practice, SMU EDGE Elijah Roberts made a nice play on a screen pass from Cook, picking the pass off with one hand. Roberts was quite good all week in pass rush situations, including 1-on-1s, and he played the run well in team settings. He really impressed, and it was nice to see him show off his athleticism the way he did to close practice.

EAST TEAM —

Following the West practice, the East team hit the field, and I noticed two linebackers, Washington’s Carson Bruener and Ole Miss’ Chris Paul Jr., not practicing. It sounds like Bruener is going to be just fine, but I wasn’t able to find out what Paul is dealing with, if anything.

Once practice started, it was clear once again that Eastern Washington wide receiver Efton Chism is one of the best receivers here, and it’s rather fitting, too, because he was a late add to the roster and has done nothing but dominate. He’s an outstanding route runner, has cooked every cornerback here, and makes plays over and over again.

While Chism drew a lot of attention, the rest of the East receivers made big-time plays. Syracuse wide receiver Jackson Meeks had a great one-handed catch in the 1-on-1 setting in the red zone. At the same time, Nebraska’s Isaiah Nestor made a great catch above the rim over a cornerback, putting together a good final day of practice.

Auburn’s KeAndre Lambert-Smith had a strong day, winning again in the 1-on-1 settings. He’s not a great route runner, but he knows how to create just enough separation and has strong hands at the catch point to finish plays.

But while the wide receivers dominated early on in the competitive 1-on-1 setting, the East defensive backs closed the session strong. Clemson safety RJ Mickens, the son of former New York Jets cornerback Ray Mickens, undercut a pass intended for Syracuse TE Oronde Gadsden Jr. for a nice interception along the sideline. Then, Kansas cornerback Mello Dotson picked off a pass, high-pointing the ball on the far sideline for the big play.

To close the session, Delaware cornerback Tyron Herring broke up a pass on Juice Wells, earning praise from teammates and coaches to finish the week.

At the far end of the field, the offensive line and defensive line/EDGE group went at it in 1-on-1 drills, and it was quite entertaining in a rather relaxing practice overall. In the 1-on-1 drills, Virginia Tech’s Antwaun Powell-Ryland and South Carolina defense tackle Tonka Hemingway were really impressive as athletes with great explosion. Powell-Ryland had some impressive bend around the edge to win, while Hemingway really dominated on the interior.

Washington State offensive tackle Esa Pole had a strong day, too, and has quietly been really solid throughout the week in pass protection—intriguing athlete with good length and mobility. His feet are really sound and connected with his hands, which has helped him hold his own in pass protection.

Oregon State interior offensive lineman Joshua Gray was really impressive in the 1-on-1 drill. He is quite strong and has a powerful base, and he showed that with his jump-set against Nebraska defensive lineman Nash Hutmacher, stalling out the rep quickly. Then, Middlebury offensive lineman Thomas Perry—the first D-III player to ever compete in the Shrine Bowl—had a great win against West Virginia’s Sean Martin. He quick-set him and clamped him up, sitting into his anchor for the win.

JOE CLARK’S NOTES:

WEST TEAM —

I remain really impressed by the wide receivers in this group. Pitt’s Konata Mumpfield is so smooth, while the Colorado tandem of La’Johntay Webster and Jimmy Horn Jr. have great footwork that really stands out when you watch them cut and get in and out of their breaks. Miami’s Jacolby Weaver also has speed to burn and impressed today with his route-running. Ole Miss WR Juice Wells also might be the most talented receiver here, with everything he brings to the table, including his explosiveness and hands. In a draft where the Steelers could wind up taking multiple receivers, I’ve been intrigued by some of the depth in this class.

UCLA QB Ethan Garbers had a near-interception and a poorly thrown ball on the run during team, and then zipped one over the middle to Miami’s Jacolby George in a tight window in what was one of the best throws of the day. Garbers was a late add to the Shrine Bowl, and while he still needs a lot of development, he has a nice set of tools to work with.

I was standing behind the end zone facing the offense in red zone drills, and I paid some attention to Minnesota QB Max Brosmer, who has really stood out this week. He did a nice job quickly reading the defense and going through his progressions, routinely finding the open man and making the right read. He has some zip on the ball, too.

Iowa’s Luke Lachey made a nice grab over the middle on a ball from Missouri’s Brady Cook. Lachey has been consistent throughout the week.

During team drills, Cal’s Marcus Harris played through the hands of his opponent twice to break up two passes in the end zone.

Memphis’ Chandler Martin had a couple of nice coverage reps during team drills.

SMU’s Alijah Roberts tipped and intercepted a screen pass thrown at the line of scrimmage. He was the best EDGE rusher in practice, and seeing him make a play on the ball showed his do-it-all capabilities.

EAST TEAM —

I watched a little bit more of the OL/DL groups here, especially during their 1v1 sessions. Oregon OL Joshua Gray anchors well and continued his good week, with his standout play being a win against Nebraska DL Nash Hutmacher. South Carolina iDL Tonka Hemingway is explosive and has a super impressive rip move that was hard to stop, while Virginia Tech EDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland has great speed and bend around the edge. Middlebury’s Thomas Perry was also really impressive today, and he could wind up being a deep sleeper this year.

Two other players who stood out during 1v1s were Georgia’s Nazir Stackhouse, who won with a good bull rush on a few occasions, and Ole Miss’ J.J. Pegues, who has powerful hands and a good array of moves.

I thought Eastern Kentucky CB Mike Smith had a good day yesterday, which continued today. He had a few wins in 1v1 where he was all over the defender.

Eastern Washington’s Efton Chism has been in my notes every day, and that’s because he is always open. He has great footwork and route-running and always finishes the play and secures the ball. I really think he could be a good player at the next level.

Syracuse’s Jackson Meeks had a nice one-handed snag in the end zone, fighting through contact to get open and pull the ball in.

Clemson’s R.J. Mickens and Kansas’ Mello Dotson both had interceptions, while South Carolina’s O’Donnell Fortune did a great job using his body to force his man out of bounds during 1v1s. Delaware’s Tyron Herring also broke up a pass in the end zone, earning some praise from the coaching staff.

South Carolina TE Joshua Simon had a contested catch in the end zone, showing off his strong hands.

MELANIE FRIEDLANDER’S NOTES:

WEST TEAM —

The players were in shells and shorts without pads for the final practice before the Shrine Bowl game. Despite that, the team drills were somewhat physical, particularly the end zone session. Pittsburgh WR Konata Mumpfield made multiple leaping and diving catches, often at the risk of sailing into the walls of the practice facility (which are not far from the edge of the field). He left it all out there today.

It even got a little chippy, with Oregon WR Traeshon Holden (back after a day of rest for a neck muscle strain) having to be separated from West Virginia DB Garnett Hollis after a contested ball in the corner of the end zone.

Colorado WR Jimmy Horn made some difficult catches this week, and today was no exception. Baylor EDGE Garmon Randolph (6′ 6 1/2″) just missed tipping the pass, and Horn (5′ 7 3/4″) found a way to come down with it. Horn plays bigger than he looks.

SMU EDGE Elijah Roberts had an interception during team drills, his first for the week. The linebackers seemed more active during team drills today, communicating regularly.

It was another solid day for Missouri QB Brady Cook. UCLA QB Garbers also had a good outing, for whatever it’s worth, on a day without tackling or pads. But both have been accurate on their passes for the most part.

EAST TEAM —

LSU RB Joshua Williams was added to the roster, presumably to replace Florida RB Montrell Johnson, who was in sweats and apparently is done for the week.

During the end zone team session, Eastern Washington WR Efton Chism and San Jose State WR Nick Nash showed off their skills once again. Chism has fantastic footwork and routinely throws the DB off his route. Nash gets separation and makes a welcome target down the sideline or in the end zone for the quarterbacks. On the defensive side, Kansas DB Mello Dotson had a contested catch INT in the corner of the end zone. Clemson DB RJ Mickens matched up against a tight end, held his own, and came away with an INT.

The OL vs. DL battles were split today. Georgia iDL Nazir Stackhouse dominated his reps again. Middlebury iOL Thomas Perry was the winner of the day. Despite being smaller than his fellow lineman, at 6′ 2 3/8″, he has tremendous strength, which allows him to hold his blocks—even against West Virginia iDL Sean Martin (6′ 5 1/4″). It was also nice to see the entire Middlebury College football coaching staff arrive in Frisco to support Perry.

Syracuse’s Kyle McCord remains the best QB on this team. North Dakota State’s Cam Miller has performed better in the past two days.