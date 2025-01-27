2025 East-West Shrine Bowl Practice Notes, Day 3

DENTON, TEXAS — Another day, another busy morning of practices in the books here at the University of North Texas’ indoor practice facility for the 100th edition of the East-West Shrine Bowl.

This year, Joe Clark, Dr. Melanie Friedlander, Troy Montgomery, Steven Pavelka, and I are in Texas to cover the Shrine Bowl for Steelers Depot. The crew jumped in a rental car and made the 45-minute trek to Denton and the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility at North Texas for the third day of the East-West Shrine Bowl Monday morning.

View the Shrine Bowl player measurements here.

Below is a compilation of our notes from Monday’s third practice for the East and West teams. In case you missed the Day 2 practice notes, they are here.

JOSH CARNEY’S NOTES:

EAST TEAM —

The East team was up first on Monday morning and it was a much smaller crowd for the Shrine Bowl compared to the weekend, Many scouts and media personnel saw what they needed to see Saturday and Sunday and left for the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. Despite the smaller crowd, it was a still a jam-packed day featuring a number of good performances from draft hopefuls.

Prior to the start of practice, Kansas CB Cobee Bryant, Georgia OL Xavier Truss and Georgia TE Ben Yurosek were spotted in street clothes, putting an end to their time at the Shrine Bowl on the field. Bryant had a great two days of practice in Denton and solidified himself as the best cornerback at the Shrine Bowl. He has quite a bit of buzz moving forward.

Once practice started, I made my way over to watch the defensive line and EDGE groups go through individual drills. After spending the first two days watching quarterbacks, wide receivers and cornerbacks, I wanted to spend some time looking at the trenches. In the EDGE group, Virginia Tech’s Antwaun Powell-Ryland and Syracuse’s Fadil Diggs looked quite good going through bag drills. They are explosive movers for their size.

In the running-the-hoop drill, Diggs and Missouri’s Johnny Walker had a different bend and burst to them compared to the other edge guys. Cal Poly’s Elijah Ponder really popped, too. Walker is an easy mover who glides around the field. He has me wanting to take a closer look at his film.

While watching the defensive line and EDGE groups, I noticed Steelers pro scout Dennis MacInnis watching the same group, taking notes. Something worth monitoring. Might be nothing, but it’s a good group here at the Shrine at a position of need for the Steelers.

After watching the defensive line and EDGE groups, the East team moved into 1v1 drills in a competition-style format as a team, featuring some 1v1 offensive line vs. defensive line, wide receivers vs. cornerbacks and running backs and tight ends vs. linebackers and safeties.

Auburn wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith, the nephew of former NFL safety Kam Chancellor, continues to make plays. He is a physical receiver who wins with hand fighting early in routes and is able to keep defenders off him. He has strong hands, too, and has shown the ability to make plays through contact.

Eastern Washington Efton Chism continues to catch my eye, too. He is so dynamic in the 1v1 setting due to his route running and short-area quickness. He hasn’t been covered all weekend here at the Shrine Bowl and that continued on Monday. He’s solidly built at 5101, 195 and has some real juice to his game as a slot receiver. Really fun player who was a late add.

San Jose State wide receiver Nick Nash had a great one-handed catch in the end zone on a go route in 1v1, but later dropped a touchdown pass in team two-minute drill. UTSA cornerback Zah Frazier played through Nash’s hands to break up the pass. Frazier and Nash have had some great battles here.

South Carolina tight end Joshua Simon had a strong Monday practice, making a leaping grab in team session. He had a nice catch in the flat, too, in two-minute, picking up yardage. He flashed as an in-line blocker, too. He was quiet the first two days but had a good Monday.

Kentucky linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson is a player I was intrigued by coming into the Shrine Bowl, but he hadn’t done much through two practices. On Monday he made some plays, though, including picking off a screen pass from Syracuse QB Kyle McCord in the left flat for a pick-six. He showed good hands plucking the ball out of the air to make the play and was always around the football in the run game.

McCord bounced back later, dropping a dime to Syracuse teammate Oronde Gadsden Jr. in the two-minute drill, hitting the hole shot to his trusty tight end for an explosive play.

North Dakota State quarterback Cam Miller ended practice with a good two-minute drive, including hitting Auburn tight end Rivaldo Fairweather up the seam on a great ball, showing good pace and placement to drop it in over UCLA linebacker Kain Medrano for a big gain. Miller is working with Kenny Pickett’s trainer, Tony Racioppi. Worth noting.

WEST TEAM —

The West team had the second practice of the day and came out in shells, making for a lighter day ahead of Tuesday’s walkthrough. During practice, the much-anticipated showing of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders happened. Coach Prime showed up to watch his Colorado receivers in Will Sheppard, Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaJohntay Wester work, as well as his son Shilo Sanders.

With Sanders in the house, Sheppard and Horn had some pretty remarkable moments. Sheppard in a team session in the red zone had a spectacular one-handed catch on a pass from UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers, who had quite the day. After hitting Sheppard for a TD, Garbers then fired a dart to Iowa TE Luke Lachey for a touchdown.

After that, Minnesota QB Max Brosmer played quite well, too, hitting Pitt wide receiver Konata Mumpfield in the back of the end zone off play-action, with Mumpfield doing a great job dragging his toes for the score. Then, Brosmer bought time and hit UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III for a score.

Later, Horn made a spectacular leaping catch in the end zone, getting two feet down on a throw from Missouri’s Brady Cook. Horn had a really good day as a route runner and flashed quite a bit when targeted.

Defensively, South Carolina linebacker Bam Martin-Scott was around the ball all day. He has great size at 6-2, 241 pounds (late add, missed measurements) and flies around. He’s a physical player, even in shells, and is a talker, too. Really fits the inside linebacker position well.

Closing out the practice, Arkansas running back Ja’Quinden Jackson flashed over and over again. He’s so explosive with the football in his hands. As soon as he touches it, he’s shot out of a cannon. He’s a guy who has played quarterback, running back and receiver, spanning back to his time at Utah, and he’s a great athlete. I can’t wait to see how he performs in the game.

JOE CLARK’S NOTES:

EAST TEAM —

One of the biggest standouts for me over the last two days was South Carolina iDL Tonka Hemingway. Hemingway’s explosiveness really shined today, and he was nimble on his feet in his individual drills. He also continues to get into the backfield in team activities.

Georgia iDL Nazir Stackhouse has a really high motor and made some nice plays throughout the day.

Syracuse EDGE Fadil Diggs got into the backfield often in team and would’ve had a sack if it was a game after a nice pass rush in team. He also looked good in bag drills during individuals.

Ole Miss iDL J.J. Pegues won often in 1v1 and was a menace in team activities throughout the day. He consistently beating his man, plugging lanes and finding his way into the backfield.

South Carolina TE Joshua Simon made a nice leaping grab along the sideline, doing a good job to also get his feet inbounds.

North Dakota State QB Cam Miller was one of the most impressive players today, making a few nice throws and putting touch on the ball. Miller looked like the best quarterback on his team throughout the day and could be a sleeper to watch.

Ole Miss LB Chris Paul had a nice play in backs on backers to break up a pass.

UTSA CB Zah Frazier routinely made plays today, including a pass breakup in the end zone against San Jose State WR Nick Nash where he played through the ball to knock it free late. Speaking of Nash, he had another impressive grab, reaching to tip an overthrown ball and snagging it in traffic between two defenders, as well as a one-handed grab in the end zone.

Auburn WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith has a ton of athleticism and a wide catch radius, and he’s caught almost everything thrown his way and made some nice leaping grabs.

Kentucky LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson had an interception in team against Syracuse QB Kyle McCord.

Syracuse S Alijah Clark nearly had an interception in team but wasn’t able to pull it in. But he made a nice play on the ball to knock it away, closing in from the safety position on a ball over the middle.

Eastern Kentucky CB Mike Smith could be a sleeper in this class, and he was sound in coverage all day and had a pass breakup in 1v1s.

Auburn TE Rivaldo Fairweather made a nice grab over the middle of the field in team and has impressed with his hands.

Eastern Washington WR Efton Chism is always open. He’s really impressed as a route runner and the way he uses his feet allows him to separate from defenders. I haven’t seen him drop a pass, either.

Wisconsin OL Joe Huber impressed me with a few reps during 1v1 with his motor, fighting until the end of the play and swiping away hands when defenders tried to move him.

Missouri EDGE Johnny Walker was frequently winning in team and finding his way into the backfield. He also had good footwork in individual drills. An intriguing late-round sleeper.

WEST TEAM —

Both Minnesota QB Max Brosmer and UCLA QB Ethan Garbers impressed me a lot. They showed good vision and good touch, and the two dominated in team red zone drills, consistently finding open receivers and completing passes into tight windows in the end zone. They both look like draftable prospects and the way they scanned the field and spread the ball around was fun to watch.

California CB Nohl Williams was stuck to his man like glue in team, and the ball wasn’t being thrown in his direction. He’s one of the best corners here and played like it today.

His teammate, Cal S Craig Woodson, had a nice pass breakup in the end zone.

Colorado WR Will Sheppard has a good release off the line, and his separation ability was on full display today.

LSU CB Zy Alexander had a pass breakup in the end zone during 1v1 drills.

Rutgers CB Robert Longerbeam continued to shine. He had an interception today and was all over his assignment in coverage.

SMU EDGE Alijah Roberts has really impressed me this week and he continued to find himself in the backfield, winning with both finesse and power.

Rutgers OL Hollin Pierce was carted off the field with an injury toward the end of practice.

I was also really impressed with Boston College iDL Cam Horsley. He has a powerful bull rush and was able to plug some gaps in team while winning in 1v1s.

MELANIE FRIEDLANDER’S NOTES:

EAST TEAM —

Kyle McCord continues to impress at QB. His passes are accurate, and he is able to throw on the move when under pressure. If he decides to sit out the Shrine Bowl game, the East team will be at a significant disadvantage due to the drop-off in performance to Cam Miller and Payton Thorne. That said, Cam Miller looked better today in practice and threw a bullet to George WR Dominic Lovett in the final team session.

The RB group didn’t get a lot of work in team drills today. South Carolina’s Raheim (Rocket) Sanders made the most of his reps, pushing through defenders, running hard, and finishing every play. At 6′-0 and 224 pounds, he can be a bruising back who is hard to take down once he builds some momentum down the sideline. Arizona RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt also stood out and even caught a pass down the sideline, which looked like a designed play rather than a checkdown.

For those keeping track of Eastern Washington WR Efton Chism (and you all should be), he’s now wearing No. 81. Nothing else has changed. His footwork and cuts are sharp, and he has sure hands. During the hurry-up offense drill, Chism bailed out his QB, catching a pass on what looked like an improvised route. He immediately got the ball to the official, showing his situational awareness. Also in that group, San Jose State WR Nick Nash is stacking good reps, including deep balls to the end zone and down the sideline. He also had some nice blocks today.

While he hasn’t gotten a lot of attention, Auburn WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith has been so reliable, even with poorly thrown balls. He adjusts well to make all the hard catches. Oregon WR Traeshon Holden was in sweats on the sideline. He told me he was advised to take the day off after sustaining a mild neck muscle strain and hopes to return soon. It was clear that he wanted to be on the field today.

Syracuse TE Oronde Gadsden is stacking good practices and has shown himself as a reliable pass catcher and a good route runner. Despite his size, he looks fast.

On the o-line, the arrow is pointing up for D-III prospect Thomas Perry, who is lining up at guard and center. During 1v1 drills, he shows a solid base, good hand use, and strength. He handled Georgia DL Warren Brinson with no let-up. Georgia OT Xavier Truss was in sweats and not practicing but it is not injury related.

Catch of the day went to Kentucky LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson, who jumped a route and nabbed an interception. Had this been a game, it might have been a pick0six, as there was no one between him (near midfield) and the end zone. Syracuse DB Alijah Clark was sticky in coverage on team drills and dropped a potential interception.

On the DL, Missouri’s Johnny Walker was dominant in 1v1, blowing through Washington State OT Esa Pole twice. Nebraska’s Nash Hutmacher also had himself a day, crashing the OL in 1v1 and team drills.

WEST TEAM —

The OL split wins with the DL on the 1v1 reps. Indiana OT Trey Wedig and Rutgers OT Hollin Pierce held up well (without actual holding, of course). So did Michigan State iOL Luke Newman. Unfortunately, Pierce left practice due to injury. I watched him slowly walk off the field at the end of team drills with a slight limp. He indicated his medial left knee as the issue and took a knee on the sideline briefly. He tried to walk it off but eventually left practice for medical evaluation with the trainers.

It was a good day for Missouri QB Brady Cook. He looked sharp and composed in team sessions, making a variety of passes, even under pressure. He also escaped the pocket and picked up a “1st down” with his feet. He stepped up in the pocket to get off a pass under pressure and threw a laser to TE Caden Prieskorn.

The offense ran a series where it alternated personnel groupings and Towson TE Carter Runyon made the most of it, with two good catches out of 11 personnel. He also had a contested catch for a touchdown during the end zone drill.

Jacksonville State RB Tre Stewart, who joined the roster Friday night and had his first practice on Saturday, is making up for lost time. He’s just shy of 5-9 and weighed in at 186 pounds but he is solid muscle and can move. He could be the surprise of the night at the Shrine Bowl.

Maryland DL Jordan Phillips dominates in nearly every drill. In 1v1 to start practice, he used a spin move to show it’s not just about power. Rutgers DL Kyonte Hamilton just joined the team but he came ready. He showed violent hands and a spin move, winning his reps in OL v DL.

This EDGE group has talent. BYU’s Tyler Batty uses speed and bend to get around the edge and also showed good hand work today. During the team end zone drill, Batty faced double coverage but still got his hands up to try to bat the ball, showing good awareness. Boise State EDGE Ahmed Hassanein has such burst and power off the line and moves like a wrecking ball. He also has a nice swim move. SMU’s Elijah Roberts rounds out this pass rush with strength.

Georgia LB Chaz Chambliss, who left the first practice with a leg injury, confirmed to me today that it’s a hamstring strain. He is already feeling good but won’t practice or play this week. He had a light wrap on his right thigh but walked without a limp.