What Cameron Heyward Does ‘In The Locker Room’ Makes Him So Impressive, Chris Hoke Says

He’s having an All-Pro caliber season on the field, and at age 35 in his 14th season, he might even be making a case for the Defensive Player of the Year award. But that’s not the best thing about Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive lineman Cameron Heyward.

For former Steelers’ defensive lineman Chris Hoke, what Heyward does in the locker room makes him so impressive for the Black and Gold.

Coming off of a two-sack game against the Cleveland Browns, which gave him 8.0 on the season and drew him closer to 90 career sacks, strengthening his Hall of Fame resume, Heyward is getting quite a bit of attention and praise for his performance on the field.

Hoke credited Heyward’s play on the field during an appearance on the KDKA Extra Points show following the Steelers’ win over the Browns. Still, he made sure to give Heyward even more credit for the work he’s doing in the locker room, continuing to uphold the standard and develop the next generation, just like Aaron Smith, Brett Keisel, and Casey Hampton once did for him.

“He continues to dominate in the middle, and it’s not just what he does on the field that’s so impressive. It’s what he does in the locker room, the impression and influence that he has on these younger players, like a Keeanu Benton,” Hoke said of Heyward, according to video via KDKA. “I know this is what [Mike] Tomlin does. Coach Tomlin sits in that team meeting room and what he says to the young fellas is, ‘Hey, if you want to be in the league 10-plus years, watch Cam Heyward. Do what he does.’

“And to have guys like Cam Heyward that you can point to, when I played it was James Farrior, Aaron Smith, those kinds of guys. You can point to [Heyward] and say, ‘Be like him, you’ll be around here,’ [and] that elevates everybody’s game and makes you a better team.”

In his 14th season, Heyward has been around the block a time or two. He knows how to prepare on a day-to-day basis to ensure he’s ready to go on game days. More often than not, he’s dominating in those games, too.

His longevity at a physically demanding position has been impressive. He’s continued to be a physical force in the trenches with great power and technique. But his impact in the locker room and on the sidelines will be felt far greater long term compared to his current play.

In the locker room, Cameron Heyward is a revered leader who remains a team captain and a voice of reason for the Black and Gold. He’s also the elder statesman in the defensive line room and is helping shape the next generation, like Benton.

HBO’s Hard Knocks captured some of that in the first episode last week ahead of the matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

One of my favorite moment from Hard Knocks was hearing #Steelers NT Keeanu Benton's speech on Saturday night to the defense. Love that the team has these young players speak to try and find their voice from a leadership standpoint. Awesome seeing Cam Heyward's reaction, too. pic.twitter.com/SKoRdap4KK — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) December 4, 2024

Benton could be the next stalwart for the Steelers. His play warrants it, and he has a guy like Heyward in his corner, speaking highly of him whenever he gets a chance. That matters.

While Cameron Heyward deserves all the credit in the world for his incredible play this season, don’t forget about the impact off the field, too.