Van Jefferson: King Of Empty Routes

The Pittsburgh Steelers like WR Van Jefferson’s blocking. This is good because there isn’t much to talk about in the passing game. Jefferson has been the king of running “empty routes” as much as anyone in the league this year.

Per Pro Football Reference/Stathead, Jefferson is one of three wide receivers this year to go four games with at least 30 offensive snaps and zero receptions. Here’s the “top” three.

Most Games Without A Catch, 30+ Offensive Snaps (2024 WRs)

1. Van Jefferson/Steelers – 4

2. Justin Watson/Chiefs – 4

3. Jahan Dotson/Eagles – 4

Jefferson’s fourth such game came on Christmas as Watson, a Pittsburgh native, had himself a big day. Despite QB Russell Wilson nearly throwing 40 times and Jefferson logging 32 snaps, he saw zero catches on one target. He was also held catch-less in Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders (43 snaps), Week 10 versus the Washington Commanders (55 snaps), and 11 against the Baltimore Ravens (43 snaps).

Since 2012, as far back as the data tracks, Jefferson’s four are tied for the most by a Steelers’ wide receiver. Allen Robinson II matched his four last season. The two are very comparable in their strengths, weaknesses, and empty routes they offered in the passing game.

Entering the regular season finale, Jefferson’s caught 21 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns across nearly 700 total snaps. Per our charting, Jefferson’s run 312 routes on passing plays where there was an attempt (so excluding scrambles and sacks), meaning he’s catching one pass every 14.8 routes. Compare that to the other wide receivers on the roster.

Routes Per Reception

1. George Pickens: 5.9

2. Ben Skowronek: 7.2

3. Calvin Austin III: 8.3

4. Mike Williams: 12.0

5. Van Jefferson: 14.8

6. Scotty Miller: 15.8

Jefferson was never going to put up huge numbers this season. Not in the Steelers’ run-heavy offense. Not with Jefferson’s skillset as a below-average receiver with decent hands but little burst or overall athleticism. But these numbers are rough considering the volume of snaps he sees. Knowing how situational they are, it’s an easier pill to swallow for Miller or Skowronek. Jefferson has the second-most routes run this year behind Pickens, still first on the team even though he missed three whole games.

We’ve noted Jefferson’s value as a blocker. He’s done plenty of dirty work this year. That can’t be shunned, and it is important to the type of offense Pittsburgh is trying to build. I always sincerely appreciate grunt-work guys like him. But Jefferson is a de facto sixth offensive lineman on the field, hampering this passing game.

Even with Austin emerging, the Steelers have to get a starting-caliber receiver in the offseason. Blocking has value, but it can’t be No. 1 on a starter’s list of skills. When Russell Wilson drops back, Pittsburgh feels like they’re playing one man short.