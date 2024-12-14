Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap: How Van Jefferson And Ben Skowronek Impact The Steelers

Van Jefferson has only 18 receptions. Ben Skowronek has just two. Look at a box score, and glossing over their numbers is easy. Neither are nor will be high-impact wide receivers. But their contributions to a still-gritty Pittsburgh Steelers offense don’t appear in a box score. They’re doing the dirty work to make others go.

Below is a quick breakdown from last Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns and the plays those two made that don’t necessarily show up on the stat sheet.

Van Jefferson

The Steelers’ longest run of the game came early—a 20-yard run by RB Najee Harris, the team’s longest of the day. It came off Pittsburgh’s “Crunch” scheme, a popular double-wham/down blocks call the Steelers often use against 4-3 teams. It also requires a key insert block by a wide receiver to block/dig out a safety.

Here, Van Jefferson seals No. 9, S Grant Delpit. He does a nice job setting his hips and having the correct leverage to make the block. Granted, the hole here is massive, and this isn’t a terribly difficult block, but Jefferson has made plays like these throughout the year. This just resulted in the best outcome of the year.

From one of the first runs to the last. Pittsburgh’s final offensive play of the game. Third and five. Crack toss to the field/strength. Van Jefferson cracks down hard on LB No. 43 Mohamoud Diabate, knocking him off his feet. In fact, it collects teammate TE MyCole Pruitt, too, but it creates a big lane for Harris to pick up the first down and seal the game, not needing a kick and the Steelers’ defense to take the field for one final drive.

It’s a big-time block here. You don’t really see it in the clip, but Van Jefferson was fired up after the play—as he should.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, OC Arthur Smith remarked it was one of his favorite moments of the game.

“My favorite play is the one that probably sealed it, speaking of Van [Jefferson’s] block, ‘Naj’ [Najee Harris]knowing when we need to get down, don’t need to get greedy, chase points, chase medals. We get the victory and don’t have to kick the ball off. That was great to see.”

While Van Jefferson offers only minimal impact in the passing game, he’s consistently done the dirty work as a run blocker. After a slow first couple of weeks, he has really improved and become impactful.

Ben Skowronek

Skowronek has been seeing serious playing time even before George Pickens’ injury, though his Sunday absence opened the door all the more. Skowronek has been used more like a tight end/H-Back than a wide receiver. He’s aligned as a wing many times in the past few weeks. Like here, No. 15. Insert block on this zone scheme to climb and reach Delpit and knock him off track at the second level.

He does his job even if the run doesn’t go for much.

Later in the game. It’s a crack toss like Van Jefferson’s above. Here, Skowronek washes down DE No. 54 Ogbo Okoronkwo to help create the lane for Harris.

The team’s overall execution isn’t great. Puller Mason McCormick did have to get a little deeper here than ideal, but Skowronek is still trusted to make these plays against big people in the Browns’ front. And here, you can see Van Jefferson throw a good block, too.

Skowronek is also an asset on special teams. To begin the year, he was cutting his teeth as a gunner before he saw semi-regular playing time on offense. On this punt, he does a nice job staying clean and getting downfield, containing the punt returner before shedding and making the tackle.

The now-released Kadarius Toney shouldn’t have returned it in the first place, but Skowronek’s play helped keep the Browns backed up in their own end to start the drive.

Of course, Skowronek had one play that registers on the stat sheet—his fumble recovery via Toney’s muffed return that truly sealed the Steelers’ win. Isolated to the bottom this time, he beats the jammer, stemming just like a receiver to the outside before darting back in and stacking the Browns’ blocker. You can even see him rip through the block at the end like he’s getting off the line against a rolled-up/press corner.

From there, he’s ball-aware and jumps on the fumble, securing it and completing the turnover.

This isn’t to say Jefferson or Skowronek are superstars or to minimize their overall lack of involvement in the passing game. Jefferson has run a ton of empty routes, while Skowronek is a niche offensive guy. But there is value, and while they aren’t active in the passing game, they’re putting their hand in the pile and finding other ways to contribute. That’s always worth highlighting.