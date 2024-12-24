Steelers’ Tuesday Week 17 Injury Report: Team Gets Reinforcements Against Chiefs

Though it’s only Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers have released their final injury report ahead of their Week 17 game Wednesday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Per the team, CB Joey Porter Jr. (knee) and WR Ben Skowronek (hip) have been ruled out for tomorrow’s game. QB Justin Fields (abdominal) is questionable. All other players are healthy and do not carry game statuses meaning WR George Pickens (hamstring), SS DeShon Elliott (hamstring), DL Larry Ogunjobi (groin), and CB Donte Jackson (back) will play.

Porter and Skowronek didn’t practice all week. Fields was limited Monday and Tuesday. All other players practiced today, which was a full session, not an estimate or walkthrough.

Steelers Tuesday injury report for Week 17 versus Chiefs #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/1lJO6JtcNM — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 24, 2024

Steelers’ Tuesday Injury Report

DNP

WR Ben Skowronek (hip – out)

CB Joey Porter Jr. (knee – out)

Limited

QB Justin Fields (abdominal – questionable)

Full

WR George Pickens (hamstring – no game status)

DL Larry Ogunjobi (groin – no game status)

ILB Tyler Matakevich (knee – no game status)

CB Donte Jackson (back – no game status)

SS DeShon Elliott (hamstring – no game status)

All Previously Rested Players (no game statuses)

Overall, it’s good news for a Steelers team dealing with plenty of injuries during its two-game losing streak. Pickens will return after missing the past three games with a hamstring injury, hindering Pittsburgh’s offense. There’s been no indication he’s on a snap count though his usage during the game will be worth monitoring. The team’s leading receiver in targets, receptions, and yards, Pickens needs 150-yards over these final two games to notch his second-straight 1,000-yard season.

Elliott is also set to return after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury. Pittsburgh’s defense has suffered without him, missing far too many tackles and allowing 220 rushing yards to the Baltimore Ravens in a 34-17 loss Saturday.

Jackson told reporters he expects to play after sitting out Week 16 with a back injury. He’ll be an important addition with Porter not playing after hurting his knee while making a tackle on RB Derrick Henry over the weekend. Despite taking the field for the first drive of the second half, Porter was unable to finish the game. The same held true for Skowronek. He injured his hip in the first half, returning in the third quarter but leaving the game before its conclusion.

Ogunjobi missed the past two games with a groin injury suffered midway through the Steelers’ Week 14 win over the Cleveland Browns. He’ll return as a starting left defensive end. Matakevich didn’t officially miss any practice time, only listed as DNP on Sunday’s estimated report. He missed a month earlier this year with a knee injury though it’s unknown if this was related.

Fields suffered his abdominal injury midway through the Eagles game and did not practice last week. He returned to limited status on Monday. If he can’t play, veteran Kyle Allen will serve as Russell Wilson’s backup.

The Steelers and Chiefs kick off Wednesday at 1 PM/EST.