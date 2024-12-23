Donte Jackson Says He’s ‘Good Enough To Go’ Against Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers found themselves in a nightmare scenario in their secondary with CB Donte Jackson and S DeShon Elliott missing Week 16 against the Baltimore Ravens. Then, midway through the game, CB Joey Porter Jr went down with a knee/calf injury.

With another game just four days later, there were some major concerns with the secondary going against QB Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Fortunately, the Steelers will be getting back at least one member of the secondary.

Donte Jackson spoke with the media following Monday’s practice.

“I’m feeling good,” Jackson said via the Steelers’ website. “Good enough to go. Just get out there, get ready to duke it out, that’s all.”

With Jackson and Porter out, the starting cornerbacks were James Pierre and Cory Trice Jr. That was Trice’s fourth game with a helmet in his career and just his second playing significant snaps. Pierre has always been more of a special teamer and depth corner. That obviously didn’t leave the Steelers in a great place against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

Jackson has battled various injuries this season, often leaving games for a drive or two before returning after getting dinged up. That is nothing new for him, as he’s displayed a pattern of that throughout his career. He is an explosive athlete and throws his body around in coverage and against the run, so it’s unsurprising that he deals with a little more than regular bumps and bruises from time to time.

This time, a back injury suffered during the Eagles game last week kept him out against the Ravens.

In 14 games this season, Jackson has 34 tackles, two tackles for loss, five interceptions, one fumble recovery, and eight total passes defensed. His five interceptions are currently the fifth most in the league, and as of the last update, he is fourth in the league and third in the conference for Pro Bowl voting at cornerback.

Jackson was a full participant at practice today with a quick turnaround to the Christmas Day game against the Chiefs. With Porter unlikely to play, DC Teryl Austin said they would ride the hot hand between Trice and Pierre opposite Jackson.