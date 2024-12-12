Steelers Thursday Week 15 Injury Report: Three Starters Remain Out

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their Thursday injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 15 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Per the team, three starters did not practice due to injury: WR George Pickens (hamstring), DL Larry Ogunjobi (groin), and SS DeShon Elliott (hamstring). It’s the second-straight day none of the trio have suited up.

Not practicing due to rest Thursday were: LB Elandon Roberts, TE MyCole Pruitt, RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson, and DL Cam Heyward.

Practicing in full were: LB Patrick Queen, WR Mike Williams, OG Isaac Seumalo, RB Najee Harris, NT Montravius Adams (knee), and EDGE T.J. Watt. Everyone besides Adams were rested yesterday and will play this weekend.

Also failing to practice Wednesday, Pickens remains out with the hamstring injury suffered days before last week’s game over the Cleveland Browns. It would be a major upset if he played against the Eagles. With his expected absence, WRs Mike Williams, Van Jefferson, and Calvin Austin III will be required to step up.

Ogunjobi and Elliott are the top names to watch for the weekend. Ogunjobi suffered a groin injury and was unable to finish out the win over Cleveland, leaving the Steelers with just three healthy and available defensive linemen. If he can’t play, Dean Lowry will dress and could start at LDE. Getting back NT Montravius Adams would also round out the d-line room, helping fill-in as a sub-package rusher and rotational player.

Elliott would be critical to have against the Eagles’ No. 1 rushing attack. A great box safety and elite tackler this season, he is second on the team with 96 tackles and first on the team with 63 solo tackles. He’s also recorded six pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and one interception.

Tomorrow will be a key day for Ogunjobi and Elliott. Right now, they are trending towards sitting out the Eagles’ game. SS Eriw Rowe, brought back to the practice squad earlier this year, could be elevated and in-line to start if Elliott can’t go.

Adams is eligible to be activated off IR. That could officially come Saturday before 4 PM/EST. The Steelers would need to make room on the 53-man roster for him.

Pittsburgh and Philadelphia kickoff Sunday at 4:25 PM/EST.