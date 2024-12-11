Steelers’ Week 15 Wednesday Injury Report: Three Players DNP Due To Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first injury report ahead of Week 15’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Per the team, nine players sat out Wednesday’s practice, three due to injury.

Not practicing due to injury were WR George Pickens (hamstring), DL Larry Ogunjobi (groin), and SS DeShon Elliott (hamstring). The six others rested were ILB Patrick Queen, WR Mike Williams, RB Najee Harris, OG Isaac Seumalo, EDGE T.J. Watt, and DL Cam Heyward.

Working in full was NT Montravius Adams (knee).

Steelers’ Wednesday Injury Report

DNP

RB Najee Harris (rest)

WR George Pickens (hamstring)

WR Mike Williams (rest)

OG Isaac Seumalo (rest)

DL Larry Ogunjobi (groin)

DT Cam Heyward (rest)

EDGE T.J. Watt (rest)

ILB Patrick Queen (rest)

SS DeShon Elliott (hamstring)

Limited

None

Full

NT Montravius Adams (knee)

Tomlin said Pickens had an “outside chance” to play this weekend but also categorized him as “doubtful” for the Eagles game. Pickens suffered a hamstring injury late last week and despite optimism he would play against the Cleveland Browns, the team realized his injury was more significant than initially thought. It’s unclear when Pickens could return and the Steelers’ upcoming short weeks, playing three games in 11 days, complicates the situation even more.

Assuming Pickens does not play Sunday, WRs Mike Williams, Van Jefferson, and Calvin Austin III will see the bulk of the playing time while WR Ben Skowronek will be used in bigger-personnel groupings. The team will also lean on tight ends more in the passing game.

Ogunjobi failed to finish last Sunday’s game due to a groin injury. Tomlin seemed unsure if he would play against the Eagles. If he can’t suit up, DL Isaiahh Loudermilk and Dean Lowry will have bigger roles. Lowry was inactive against the Browns.

Elliott finished the Browns win but Tomlin noted his hamstring injury during his Tuesday press conference. Having his run defense and tackling will be key to combat an Eagles run game led by Saquon Barkley, who is leading the NFL in rushing yards and yards per carry. Without him, the team could consider elevating veteran Eric Rowe from the practice squad. Rowe started the Steelers’ final four games last season, including their playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills. Damontae Kazee and Miles Killebrew are the team’s backup safeties on the 53-man roster.

Ogunjobi and Elliott’s statuses will be key to watch throughout the rest of the week.

Per Tomlin, Jackson had an illness and missed some second-half snaps against the Browns. He’s expected to play this weekend.

Adams remains on IR but could be activated by Saturday at 4 PM/EST. The Steelers will need to make a corresponding move to clear space for him on their 53-man roster.

All the rested players are expected to play this weekend. Williams has received a rest day in recent weeks likely due to his lack of a bye week, on track to play in all 18 games this season. EDGE Preston Smith is on pace to do the same though he hasn’t received the same time off. Watt limped late in the Steelers’ win over Cleveland but finished the game.

Pittsburgh and Philadelphia kick off Sunday at 4:25 PM/EST.