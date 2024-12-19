Steelers Likely To See Patrick Mahomes On Christmas Day

The best gift the Pittsburgh Steelers could’ve gotten this Christmas is facing Carson Wentz as the Kansas City Chiefs’ starting quarterback on Dec. 25. Instead, it’s very likely to be Patrick Mahomes. Despite suffering a high-ankle sprain last Sunday in the Chiefs’ wins over the Cleveland Browns, Mahomes is poised to suit up this weekend against the Houston Texans. And assuming he gets through that no worse for wear, Mahomes will start against the Steelers four days later.

Speaking to reporters Friday, head coach Andy Reid said Mahomes worked out fully and that the team will “most likely” play him against the Texans.

Per Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes worked out this week full and "we'll most likely end up playing him." #Chiefs — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) December 19, 2024

Mahomes suffered the injury late in a 21-7 win over the Cleveland Browns after awkwardly being bent back while attempting a pass. He hobbled off the field with a significant limp and didn’t finish the game, though the Chiefs’ big lead made the decision to sit him easy.

Mahomes has practiced throughout the week and told reporters his sprain is responding better than previous injuries have. On a short week and with the Chiefs having a bit of a cushion for the No. 1 seed, effectively one game up on the Buffalo Bills (the Bills do own tiebreaker after handing the Chiefs their only loss this season), Mahomes could’ve gotten a week of rest if truly needed.

But he figures to make the start, proving his track record of availability. Neither Mahomes nor the Chiefs’ offense have been as scary this year as in previous seasons. They rank 12th in points per game and have been held under 22 points in five of their last six games. Mahomes has just 22 touchdown passes and could finish with his lowest number since taking over as starter in 2018. He previous low is 26 set in 2019, a season in which he played only 14 games.

Of course, Mahomes will have to show he can get through this game fully healthy and if he struggles, the Chiefs could reconsider things on a short turnaround before playing Pittsburgh. Still, the odds are in favor of him playing these next two games and if the Chiefs can win both, resting Mahomes for two weeks in Week 18 and during their first-round bye.

Mahomes won’t be the only Chief likely hitting the field this Saturday. WR Hollywood Brown, out all season with a shoulder injury, has a good chance to play.

Andy Reid said "there's a good chance on that" on Hollywood Brown making his Chiefs debut Saturday against the Texans. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) December 19, 2024

A speedster, Brown signed with the Chiefs in March. Expected to be their No. 1 wideout, he suffered a shoulder injury in August and has spent the year on injured reserve.

Mahomes is 3-0 against the Steelers, including a 2021 Wild Card win in Ben Roethlisberger’s final NFL game.