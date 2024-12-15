Report: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Has High-Ankle Sprain, Status Unclear For Steelers Game

It was an ugly-looking injury late in the 21-7 win over the Cleveland Browns for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was forced out of the game.

Now the extent of that injury is becoming clearer. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, Mahomes is dealing with a high-ankle sprain and is considered week-to-week.

Per source, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has a high-ankle sprain. He's probably week-to-week. Chiefs play Saturday against Texans, then the following Wednesday against the Steelers. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 15, 2024

Mahomes had his leg awkwardly bent underneath him after throwing a pass. He had a defender fall on his legs from behind and took a shot up high after releasing the football, leading to obvious pain immediately.

The star quarterback then hobbled off the field, giving way to backup quarterback Carson Wentz for the rest of the game.

The injury is concerning for the Chiefs, who enter a tough stretch with three games in 11 days. After beating the Browns on Sunday, the Chiefs turn around to host the Houston Texans on Saturday before visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day.

Prior to exiting the game, Mahomes struggled against the Browns, completing just 19-of-38 passes for 159 yards, though he did throw two touchdowns. After the injury, Mahomes remained on the sideline as the Chiefs listed him as questionable and was able to limp to the locker room after the win.

After being in the locker room, Mahomes limped to a cart and went in for further evaluations.

Patrick Mahomes walked out of the locker room on his own, before leaving on a cart. pic.twitter.com/1NPp0bObiz — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) December 15, 2024

As Florio reported, Patrick Mahomes is probably week-to-week, which should be concerning for the Chiefs as they play the Texans and Steelers in the next 10 days. Sitting at 13-1 on the season, the playoffs are already locked up for the Chiefs, as is the AFC West. They could afford to rest Mahomes, if needed, though seeding remains pivotal in the AFC playoff picture.

Mahomes’ status is worth monitoring moving forward.