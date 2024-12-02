Russell Wilson Could Get ‘Daniel Jones-Type Contract’ With Playoff Win, NFL Exec Says

Now more than ever, it seems like Russell Wilson could command a sizable contract this offseason. After being left for dead by the Denver Broncos, with them paying him nearly $40 million this year to not play for them, he signed a $1.21 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers for one year.

After his sixth start with the Steelers, it’s clear that Wilson is not the washed-up quarterback everyone wrote him off to be. If you’re Wilson’s agent, it’s time to start salivating again.

“If he goes to the playoffs and they win a playoff game and lose to the Chiefs in a close one, you are telling me he is not going to get Daniel Jones-type contract offers around the league?” one unnamed NFL exec said via The Athletic’s Mike Sando.

If you’re his agent, or if you’re a decision maker around the league for a team in need of a quarterback, here are the facts.

Russell Wilson is on pace for a career-high adjusted net yards per passing attempt (ANY/A) stat. His 7.78 is fourth in the league, only behind Lamar Jackson, Jared Goff, and Derek Carr. He is even edging Josh Allen at the moment. He has two games with an ANY/A over 10.0.

In addition to his ANY/A, Wilson is now at a 65.8 completion rate with 1,626 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and three interceptions. He has managed that in just six games. Over the course of a 17-game season, he would be on pace for 348 completions on 530 attempts for 4,607 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and 8.5 interceptions. That would be the most passing yards of his career. If he played the full season with those numbers, he would likely be in the MVP conversation.

Even at 36 years old, Wilson is going to command some money this offseason. There is reportedly a mutual interest in him sticking around in Pittsburgh, but a solid performance in the playoffs could make things interesting.

Will the Steelers want to fork of Daniel Jones-type money? That was a four-year, $160 million deal with a $36 million signing bonus and $92 million guaranteed. Wilson has stated his desire to play several more seasons. It would be in his best interest to attempt to get at least a four-year deal to ensure he can get within striking distance of his goal.

“They took the last two quarterbacks available for $1 million apiece last offseason and were winning with Justin Fields, so they are not going to be strong-armed,” said that same exec via Sando.

With an aging core of defensive superstars and an offense that is suddenly coming together in the best way, I don’t know if the Steelers would want to rock the boat, though finding that kind of room under the salary cap for a Daniel Jones-type contract would certainly change the roster-building dynamic.

Justin Fields is an option, but he is nowhere near proving that he can elevate a team the way Wilson is. At least not yet. It would be a gamble at best.

The next couple months should be fascinating for the Steelers, and they could have a profound impact on the next five years of football in Pittsburgh.