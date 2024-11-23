Russini: Russell Wilson ‘Expected To Stay’ With Steelers For 2025

While Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers focus is shaking off a bad loss to the Cleveland Browns and making the most of their 2024 opportunity, odds are increasing the two will reunite to try again in 2025. Tucked away in a weekend article from The Athletic’s Dianna Russini is the expectation Wilson will re-sign in the offseason.

“The free-agent QB market is lacking, with Sam Darnold and Russell Wilson among the top names — though Wilson is expected to stay with the Steelers and the Vikings could decide to keep Darnold if he’s willing to be a backup,” she writes in an overview of the upcoming quarterback class.”

It’s made in passing and hardly an Earth-shattering thought. Pittsburgh’s entire quarterback room is set to hit free agency and the Steelers aren’t going to let all three sign elsewhere. Mike Tomlin’s shown plenty of confidence in Russell Wilson, switching to him mid-season when few thought it was the right choice, and Wilson’s play has largely been what Pittsburgh has wanted. A strong-armed and willed passer capable of producing, leading, and winning.

In five starts, Wilson has thrown seven touchdown passes. While it might seem notable, that already ties Kenny Pickett for the single-season most by a Steelers’ quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger retired. Wilson has thrown for 250 yards three times, just one fewer than Pickett who had nearly five times the starts. Wilson has brought the Steelers’ passing offense to a respectable level and shown the ability to have big games while taking care of the football.

While he’s turning 36 later this month, Wilson isn’t thinking retirement. He’s repeated several times this year the desire to play into his early-40s and physically looks capable of playing several more seasons. He’s not as mobile as his prime but can escape and scramble when needed with his arm talent as strong as ever.

Re-signing him won’t be cheap. The particulars of a contract aren’t worth exploring until the offseason but he could command $40 million-per year in what has become the near-floor for a starting quarterback. There are a few below that mark, Tampa Bay’s Baker Mayfield and Seattle’s Geno Smith, but Wilson’s pedigree, resume, past contracts, and overall success is likely to vault him above those two. A rising tide lifts all boats and a rising salary cap will only increase player pay.

Russin’s reporting tracks with what Gerry Dulac has said essentially from the moment Wilson signed. Pittsburgh’s hope was he would play well enough to be worth re-signing, using 2024 as a trial run before making the full-time purchase.

Assuming Wilson is retained, Fields almost certainly won’t be kept. He’ll score a sizeable deal, perhaps one similar to Mayfield, somewhere else. Perhaps the New York Jets, who could be at the top of the market for a quarterback with the Aaron Rodgers’ chapter barreling towards a close.